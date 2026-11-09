My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
THE RANDY ANDYS HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR to Return to The Laurie Beechman Theatre
Monica Blume, Alison Mahoney and Sonia Roman will star, with direction by Antoinette DiPietropolo.
The Laurie Beechman will present The Randy Andys Holiday Spectacular on Thursday, December 3rd, at 7 PM. Step back in time with The Randy Andys for a magical evening of nostalgic cheer. Singing holiday favorites with their signature postmodern twist, The Randy Andys will "sweep you away to a sassy, brassy wonderland" this holiday season! Featuring holiday hits from Bing to Mariah, stunning Broadway starlets, lush harmonies, and special guest stars guaranteed to enchant audiences from one to ninety-two.
Broadway guest stars to be announced soon. Starring Monica Blume (Dear Evan Hansen), Alison Mahoney (The Food Network, Come From Away), and Sonia Roman (Fun Home), with the Matthew Everingham Trio.
The creative team is led by Antoinette DiPietropolo (Director), Jessica McRoberts (Associate Director), Matthew Everingham (Music Supervisor), and Gina Daugherty (Choreographer). Conceived and produced by Alison Mahoney, with executive producer Gabrielle Ruiz and producer Daniel Schwait.
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