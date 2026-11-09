THE RANDY ANDYS HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR to Return to The Laurie Beechman Theatre

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The Laurie Beechman will present The Randy Andys Holiday Spectacular on Thursday, December 3rd, at 7 PM. Step back in time with The Randy Andys for a magical evening of nostalgic cheer. Singing holiday favorites with their signature postmodern twist, The Randy Andys will "sweep you away to a sassy, brassy wonderland" this holiday season! Featuring holiday hits from Bing to Mariah, stunning Broadway starlets, lush harmonies, and special guest stars guaranteed to enchant audiences from one to ninety-two.

Broadway guest stars to be announced soon. Starring Monica Blume (Dear Evan Hansen), Alison Mahoney (The Food Network, Come From Away), and Sonia Roman (Fun Home), with the Matthew Everingham Trio.

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