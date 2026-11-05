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THE OUTSIDERS Cast Members to Join REMIX Benefit Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theater

The event takes place Wednesday, November 11.

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Featured Topic Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS More Coverage

For one night only, the company of Broadway's Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Outsiders is flipping the script. THE OUTSIDERS: REMIX reimagines the songs audiences love in bold, unexpected new ways, with the current Broadway cast taking the stage for a concert event benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The event takes place Wednesday, November 11, at 9:30pm (doors at 9:00pm) at the Laurie Beechman Theater.

Produced and directed by Emma Pittman, who plays Cherry Valance in the show, THE OUTSIDERS: REMIX takes audiences through the songs from the cast album, genre-bent and remixed for this night only. Expect favorite show tunes with a twist you won't hear anywhere else. Andrea Yohe is the Music Director.

The current cast of The Outsiders features Noah Pacht as Ponyboy Curtis, Caleb Mathura as Johnny Cade, Daryl Tofa as Dallas Winston, Dan Berry as Darrel Curtis, Sutton James Kaylor as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Derek Jordan Taylor as Two-Bit Mathews, Nicholas McDonough as Bob/Cop, and Jackson Reagin as Paul. 

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