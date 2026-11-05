THE OUTSIDERS Cast Members to Join REMIX Benefit Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theater

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For one night only, the company of Broadway's Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Outsiders is flipping the script. THE OUTSIDERS: REMIX reimagines the songs audiences love in bold, unexpected new ways, with the current Broadway cast taking the stage for a concert event benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The event takes place Wednesday, November 11, at 9:30pm (doors at 9:00pm) at the Laurie Beechman Theater.

Produced and directed by Emma Pittman, who plays Cherry Valance in the show, THE OUTSIDERS: REMIX takes audiences through the songs from the cast album, genre-bent and remixed for this night only. Expect favorite show tunes with a twist you won't hear anywhere else. Andrea Yohe is the Music Director.

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