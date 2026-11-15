TELON DE AGAVE'S HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR Will Take The Stage At Don't Tell Mama

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Telón de Agave is set to present "Telón de Agave's Holiday Spectacular," a cabaret from its branch, Quiote, marking its debut at Don't Tell Mama in the heart of the theatre district as part of a series of revue-style cabarets. Produced by Telón de Agave, directed by Gianluca Malave, with musical direction by Ethan Smith-Cohen.

On December 15th, Telón de Agave will present Telón de Agave's Holiday Spectacular at New York City's Don't Tell Mama, closing out the 2026 cycle of the Latin American company's revue series.

Telón de Agave welcomes audiences to its first Holiday Variety Show. With this unique concept, we will celebrate all the magic and light of the holiday season through the lens of musical theater and a little imagination. Famous characters from beloved shows gather on this stage to celebrate the spirit of the holiday season and sing some holiday tunes. Whether you are celebrating Christmas, the New Year, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or Three Kings Day, all are welcome to kick off the holiday season at Don't Tell Mama with Telón de Agave.

Directed by Gianluca Malve, with musical direction by Ethan Smith-Cohen, Telón de Agave invites their audience to enjoy a holiday brunch, filled with joy, music, and holiday spirit. Juliana Padilla, diana ponce, Rossana Barrera, Abril López Ruiz, Adri Cruz, and Mar Montero all join as part of the production.

The set list taps into deep stories of musical characters while combining comedy, parody, and holiday cheer.

The cast includes Teddy Huff, Olive Aster Giarratano, Juana Gutierrez, Celeste Meola, Miranda Matos, Amaraha Salgado, Daniela Mellado, Allison Santos, Pedro Brito de Sá, Susana Raposo, Ivy Espinosa, Genevieve Quinones, Ava Bates, Andrea Morales, Dakota Liedtke, and Elizabeth Georgieff.

The performance will take place on December 5th, 1 p.m. at Don't Tell Mama, 343 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036. For updates, ticket and casting information, follow Telón de Agave on social media at @telon.de.agave

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