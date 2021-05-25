Sue Matsuki and Gregory Toroian Return to the Stage with a Series of Club Dates

New York City nightclub staples Sue Matsuki and Gregory Toroian are preparing their latest club dates, and it must be keeping them busy because, dates, the duo's got. Matsuki, known for her jazz stylings, has worked alongside Musical Director Toroian for twenty-seven years, garnering praise, awards, and a place in the community as leaders. Together with bassist Skip Ward, Gregory and Sue have revisited each of their arrangements from over the years to create brand-new sets for each show they will be playing in the upcoming weeks, in order to "shake off those COVID blues" with something fresh and exciting. These musical artists were among the first to return to work after the show business shutdown began to lift around town, appearing first at The West Bank Café for their new dinner music series. Now Matsuki and Toroian return home to Pangea, where they had premiered their wonderful (and wonderfully successful) jazz brunch, only weeks before the lockdown. The jazz brunch is an open mic where members of the community are welcomed to enjoy the incredible Pangea menu (trust me, it's delish) while watching one another take turns at the microphone, trying out new material, fine-honing their jazz skills with one of the great pianists, or just having a chance to sing in front of a crowd while in between shows. It was a great idea that this writer had a chance to see in action and wholeheartedly recommends checking it out.

Fans of Matsuki, Toroian, and Ward can check them out at any of the dates below, and everyone can expect the always industrious Ms. Matsuki to be adding dates throughout the year. Mama's got some stage time to catch up on... about fourteen months worth.





Sue Matsuki and Gregory Toroian at The West Bank Café

Sunday, May 30 and Friday, June 25 from 5:00-7:00 pm EST - Two different sets at each show.

Recipients of the Bistro Award for their long collaboration Ms. Matsuki and Mr. Toroian will present two sets of their incredible arrangements and offer more fun shows with Skip Ward on Bass.



Reservations required: 212-695-6909. Located at 42nd Street & 9th Ave. Covid safe indoor and outdoor dining. No Music Charge. Delicious food and drink available. Visit The West Bank Cafe website HERE.





Sue Matsuki and Gregory Toroian at Pangea for Sunday Open Mic & Jazz Brunch

Every second Sunday, June 13, July 11, August 8, September 12, October 10, November 14 & December 12 From 12:00-3:00 pm EST - Three Brand-new Sets

Gregory Toroian

The award-winning duo returns to Pangea with their monthly open mic and jazz brunch. For their first set, they will host an Open Mic with participants being randomly selected from a hat (the mic will be sanitized, and a complimentary mic cover will be given to each singer). Their second will be the band and a few invited guest artists. June 13th the featured guests will be Deborah Stone, Dorian Woodruff and Maria Corsaro. The third set will be Matsuki, Toroian and Ward.

Reservations are highly recommended: 212-995-0900. No Music Charge. $15.00 food or drink minimum. Pangea is located at 178 2nd Ave between 11th & 12th. Covid safe indoor and outdoor seating available. Visit the Pangea Website HERE





Sue Matsuki In "This Broad's Way"

Saturdays, September 25, October 23 and November 20 from 7:00-8:15 pm EST



Sue Matsuki presents an all-new show that will focus on what she calls her guilty pleasure, Broadway, using (what this writer thinks is) a super clever title: "This Broad's Way". The tunes may be from The Great White Way but Matsuki promises they will be done her way... or rather THEIR way since the arrangements Sue sings will be fresh takes on the classics by her long-time Musical Director, Gregory Toroian, who will be onstage with Sue, at the piano. The musical team will be rounded out by Skip Ward on bass and David Silliman on drums; all will be led by director Lina Koutrakos.

Reservations are highly recommended: 212-995-0900. $25.00 Music Charge (cash at the door). $15.00 food and drink minimum (charge cards accepted). Pangea is located at 178 2nd Ave between 11th & 12th. Covid safe indoor and outdoor seating available. Visit the Pangea Website HERE