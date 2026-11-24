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Seventy-one years apart, two cabaret singers share one stage. On Tuesday, December 8 at 7:00 PM, Ethan Mathias, the youngest winner in the MAC Awards' 40-year history, brings his acclaimed solo show Wait 'Til You See What's Next back to The Green Room 42 (Yotel Hotel 570 Tenth Avenue (bet. 42nd - 41st Street), NYC with a very special guest: Steve Ross, long known as 'the Crown Prince of Cabaret,' who turns 88 that very day.

It is a night that captures the whole sweep of the art form: the man who has defined sophisticated New York cabaret for nearly five decades, celebrating his birthday alongside the 17-year-old that critics have called 'a Lodestar of Cabaret Hope.' The evening is directed by Eric Michael Gillett, with Michael Lavine as music director and accompanist.

Ross will perform a solo set, then join the young singer he has taken under his wing for a duet that bridges seven decades of cabaret. Ross has called Ethan 'a rare new talent.' Ethan stated: 'It is an honor to share the stage with him on his birthday and to celebrate him, and all he has given to cabaret.'

Biographies

Born in New Rochelle on December 8, 1938, Steve Ross rose to fame in the late 1970s as the first cabaret performer in decades to hold court in the Algonquin Hotel's legendary Oak Room. The New York Times dubbed him 'the crown prince of New York cabaret,' and the title has followed him ever since. Celebrated for his elegant interpretations of Cole Porter, Noël Coward and Fred Astaire, he has hosted cabaret programs for BBC Television and National Public Radio, performed around the world, and been inducted into the Cabaret Hall of Fame. In 2025 he received the Darrell Henline Award.

The Michael Lavine collaboration began with sheet music. At a symposium on sheet music collecting Lavine — one of the country's foremost private collectors — mentioned he could use help cataloguing his archive. Soon after, an email arrived from Mathias offering to come in and help. 'I don't think I even realized Ethan sang when he first contacted me,' Lavine recalls. 'But sing he does, and beautifully.' Lavine asked to music-direct Mathias's next show and brought in Gillett, his longtime collaborator. Lavine, who says he rarely takes on acts, calls it 'the best act I've ever worked on.' Gillett calls it 'one of the most rewarding cabaret evenings I've ever had the pleasure to help create.' He adds: 'It's a wow of a voice and his maturity goes way, way beyond his years, yet he still brings a kid's sense of wonder to the work.'

Ethan Mathias grew up in Michigan and moved to New York City at the age of 12. His first solo show, 'Outside the Lines' (Don't Tell Mama, 2025), earned him the MAC Award and a BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Debut Show as well as a Pomranz Performance Grant from the American Songbook Association, which funded the development of 'Wait 'Til You See What's Next.' He trained in the Precollege Voice program at Manhattan School of Music, and at Michael Feinstein's Songbook Academy. He was also a Junior Cabaret Fellow at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's Cabaret & Performance Conference, attended the St. Louis Cabaret Conference, and is a fellow with the Flutie Foundation. On screen, he appeared opposite Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe on NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. He is currently at Mannes School of Music at The New School, where he studies classical voice. A month ago he also appeared in Elysian Fields, a new Off-Broadway musical.

Eric Michael Gillett (Director) has won six MAC Awards as a performer and director, along with the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Dick Gallagher Award and the American Songbook Association's first Darrell Henline Award. He has directed cabaret and concert acts for Mandy Gonzalez, Jessie Mueller, Karen Akers, Tovah Feldshuh, Jarrod Spector and KT Sullivan, among many others. He spent a dozen years as Ringmaster for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey and conceived and directed the 2010–11 Big Apple Circus.

Michael Lavine (Musical Director) is a pianist, vocal coach and archivist of the American musical theatre, and one of the world's leading private sheet music collectors. He hosts and music-directs tribute evenings at 54 Below and was musical director of the Broadway Cares Teddy Bear Auction for 15 years. His Lost Broadway and More CD series records Broadway stars singing songs from his collection that had never been captured on disc.

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