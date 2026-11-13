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Spotlight: 20% OFF! Grammy Nominee Marilyn Maye Celebrates Thanksgiving Week at 54 Below

Check Out the Special Offer Below

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Spotlight: 20% OFF! Grammy Nominee Marilyn Maye Celebrates Thanksgiving Week at 54 Below

Save 20% on tickets to Marilyn Maye this Thanksgiving week with code BWWMAYE20. Grammy Award nominee Marilyn Maye returns to 54 Below for a limited run, and you can BUY TICKETS now. The discount excludes subsidized seating and obstructed view sections, is not valid on previous purchases, and is subject to other restrictions.

Back by popular demand, Marilyn Maye brings her celebrated songbook artistry to 54 Below. Described by NPR as "one of our greatest living [American] songbook singers," Marilyn is widely known as Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret. Her Thanksgiving week engagement offers audiences a festive night of music in an intimate room.

For Marilyn's Thanksgiving Day performance on Thursday, November 26 only, the regular menu will be replaced by a special prix fixe featuring classic Thanksgiving dishes and other festive favorites. Guests will be charged $95 each for their meals, excluding beverages, tax, and gratuity. Pre-selected reservations are mandatory and begin at 5:30PM.

Ready to make the reservation? BUY TICKETS with code BWWMAYE20 for 20% off, or visit 54Below.org for more information about 54 Below and upcoming events.

Click Here to Get Tickets

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