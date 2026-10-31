Special: Wait 'Til You See What's Next at The Green Room 42 in New York

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Wait 'Til You See What's Next at The Green Room 42

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Dates: November 15, 2026

Venue: The Green Room 42 · New York, NY · 540 10th Avenue 10036

Type: Concert/Cabaret | Tickets: $19-$59

Ethan Mathias, the 17-year-old baritone who won the 2026 MAC Award for New York Debut – Male, brings his solo show "Wait 'Til You See What's Next" back to The Green Room 42 (Yotel Hotel 570 Tenth Avenue (between 42nd - 41st Street), New York, NY for an encore performance on Sunday, November 15 at 1:00 PM. Eric Michael Gillett directs, and Michael Lavine is musical director and accompanist.

He premiered at The Green Room 42 on July 9 before a house that was called "cabaret's who's who." Six critics reviewed it. Jed Ryan of Lavender After Dark closed his review with three words: "Believe the hype!"

The show moves from Sondheim's "If You Can Find Me, I'm Here" and Maury Yeston's "Getting Tall" to Craig Carnelia's "Come On Snow" and a Handel aria from 1737. Mathias scats through "The Joint Is Really Jumpin' at Carnegie Hall," leads a Beatles sing-along and duets with Lavine on "I Can See It" from The Fantasticks. The title song, by Jason Robert Brown, is also included.

The collaboration began with sheet music, not singing. At a symposium on sheet music collecting at Don't Tell Mama, Lavine — one of the country's foremost private collectors — mentioned he could use help cataloging his archive. Soon after, an email arrived from Mathias offering to come in and help. "I don't think I even realized Ethan sang when he first contacted me," Lavine recalls. "But sing he does, and beautifully." Lavine asked to music-direct Mathias's next show and brought in Gillett, his longtime collaborator. Lavine, who says he rarely takes on acts, calls it "the best act I've ever worked on." Gillett calls it "one of the most rewarding cabaret evenings I've ever had the pleasure to help create." He adds: "It's a wow of a voice and his maturity goes way, way beyond his years, yet he still brings a kid's sense of wonder to the work."

Ethan Mathias grew up in Michigan and moved to New York City at the age of 12. His first solo show, "Outside the Lines" (Don't Tell Mama, 2025), earned him the MAC Award and a BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Debut Show as well as a Pomranz Performance Grant from the American Songbook Association, which funded the development of "Wait 'Til You See What's Next." He trained in the Precollege Voice program at Manhattan School of Music, and at Michael Feinstein's Songbook Academy. He was also a Junior Cabaret Fellow at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's Cabaret & Performance Conference, attended the St. Louis Cabaret Conference, and is a fellow with the Flutie Foundation. On screen, he appeared opposite Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe on NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. He is currently at Mannes School of Music at The New School, where he studies classical voice with Arthur Levy. This month he also appears in Elysian Fields, a new Off-Broadway musical running October 13 – November 1 at the American Theatre of Actors. Web: ethanmathias.com

Eric Michael Gillett (Director) has won six MAC Awards as a performer and director, along with the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Dick Gallagher Award and the American Songbook Association's first Darrell Henline Award. He has directed cabaret and concert acts for Mandy Gonzalez, Jessie Mueller, Karen Akers, Tovah Feldshuh, Jarrod Spector and KT Sullivan, among many others. He spent a dozen years as Ringmaster for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey and conceived and directed the 2010–11 Big Apple Circus. (ericmichaelgillett.com)

Michael Lavine (Musical Director) is a pianist, vocal coach and archivist of the American musical theatre, and one of the world's leading private sheet music collectors. He hosts and music-directs tribute evenings at 54 Below and was musical director of the Broadway Cares Teddy Bear Auction for 15 years. His Lost Broadway and More CD series records Broadway stars singing songs from his collection that had never been captured on disc. (michaellavine.net)

Tickets for the show: $19-$59 (there is No Minium); and there will be a livestream $32.75. For tickets: https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/showdetails/TyD41iPjTdoLI3fMIZL2/1Cr7VDeVxMsEMFDhW3WN

Age recommendation:

All ages

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