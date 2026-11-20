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Wait 'Til You See What's Next - Special Guest Steve Ross at The Green Room 42

Dates: December 8, 2026

Venue: The Green Room 42 · New York, NY · 570 10th Avenue 10036

Type: Concert/Cabaret

CABARET'S CROWN PRINCE MEETS ITS YOUNGEST STAR

Steve Ross celebrates his 88th birthday as special guest of 17-year-old MAC Award winner Ethan Mathias in Wait 'Til You See What's Next

Tuesday, December 8 at 7:00 PM · The Green Room 42

NEW YORK — Seventy-one years apart, two cabaret singers share one stage. On Tuesday, December 8 at 7:00 PM, Ethan Mathias, the youngest winner in the MAC Awards' 40-year history, brings his acclaimed solo show Wait 'Til You See What's Next back to The Green Room 42 with a very special guest: Steve Ross, long known as "the Crown Prince of Cabaret," who turns 88 that very day.

It is a night that captures the whole sweep of the art form: the man who has defined sophisticated New York cabaret for nearly five decades, celebrating his birthday alongside the 17-year-old critics have already called "a Lodestar of Cabaret Hope." The evening is directed by Eric Michael Gillett, with Michael Lavine as music director and accompanist.

Ross will perform a solo set, then join the young singer he has taken under his wing for a duet that bridges seven decades of cabaret. Ross has called Ethan "a rare new talent."

"Steve has become a mentor and a dear friend to me and my entire family," says Ethan. "It is an honor to share the stage with him on his birthday and to celebrate him, and all he has given to cabaret."

The Crown Prince

Born in New Rochelle on December 8, 1938, Steve Ross rose to fame in the late 1970s as the first cabaret performer in decades to hold court in the Algonquin Hotel's legendary Oak Room. The New York Times dubbed him "the crown prince of New York cabaret," and the title has followed him ever since. Celebrated for his elegant interpretations of Cole Porter, Noël Coward and Fred Astaire, he has hosted cabaret programs for BBC Television and National Public Radio, performed around the world, and been inducted into the Cabaret Hall of Fame. In 2025 he received the Darrell Henline Award.

The Show

Wait 'Til You See What's Next premiered at The Green Room 42 in July to raves across the cabaret press:

"Already a cabaret superstar in the making." — Marilyn Lester, NiteLife Exchange

"His was the type of voice audiences don't get to experience much these days." — Randolph B. Eigenbrode, Cabaret Scenes

"A beautifully trained voice, mature musical instincts, genuine warmth." — Rob Lester, Stage and Cinema

"This young man can SING!" — Jed Ryan, Lavender After Dark

"Mathias literally left us wanting more." — Bart Greenberg, NiteLife Exchange

"The sky's the limit." — Laurie Lawson, ELJ

The show ranges from a Handel aria to Sondheim's "If You Can Find Me, I'm Here," Maury Yeston's "Getting Tall" and Craig Carnelia's "Come On Snow." Ethan scats through "The Joint Is Really Jumpin' at Carnegie Hall," duets with Lavine on "I Can See It" from The Fantasticks, sings Jason Robert Brown's title song, and leads the room in a Beatles sing-along.

About Ethan Mathias

Ethan Mathias moved to New York City at 12 to perform. His debut solo show, Outside the Lines, won the MAC Award for New York Debut – Male, making him, at 16, the youngest winner in the awards' 40-year history, along with a BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Debut Show. He is now a freshman studying classical voice with Arthur Levy at Mannes School of Music at The New School. This fall he appeared in the Equity Showcase production of Elysian Fields – A New Musical and was named a REP Awards finalist for the second consecutive year. On screen, he appeared opposite Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe on NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. He is a Flutie Foundation fellow. The night after this performance, he appears in Urban Stages' Winter Rhythms 2026 (December 9). www.ethanmathias.com · Instagram @ethanjmathias

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