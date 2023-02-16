Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Seth Rudetsky Will Bring DREAMGIRLS Concert To Café Carlyle This Month

Seth Rudetsky Will Bring DREAMGIRLS Concert To Café Carlyle This Month

The concert is at 8:45 PM on Monday Feb. 22nd at the Café Carlyle.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Seth Rudetsky is coming back to Café Carlyle for Black History Month and celebrating the musical Dreamgirls. Seth has been a super fan of the show and, in 2001, he mounted a concert version on Broadway that raised $1,000,000 for the Actors Fund.

The entire concert was recorded and released on a double CD by Nonesuch records. Seth will host and be the pianist for an evening full of inside stories about this groundbreaking musical and four incredible performers will join him, giving their personal Dreamgirls stories and performing the biggest hit songs from the show.

Joining Seth will be the incredible Sharon Catherine Brown who was cast in the pivotal role of Effie White by the original creative team, including director/choreographer Michael Bennett and co-choreographer Michael Peters. Sharon toured across the country as Effie and brought down the house eight times a week with her heart-wrenching and roof-raising version of "And I Am Telling You" which she will (of course) be performing at the Café Carlyle (amongst many other songs!). Sharon also broke color barriers on Broadway by replacing Laurie Beechman on Broadway as the narrator in Joseph And The Amazing Techinicolor Dreamcoat as well as taking the over the role of Lucy, created by Linda Eder, in Broadway's Jekyll And Hyde.

Darius de Haas is a veteran of many Broadway shows (including the original Broadway run of Rent) and he is currently known as the voice of Shy Baldwin on the hit show "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel". However, in 2001, he starred as C.C. White in Seth's concert version of Dreamgirls opposite Audra McDonald, Lillias White and Heather Headley. Darius will be performing numerous Dreamgirls songs at the Café Carlyle including his beautiful rendition of "Family" which was a highlight of the evening because of the poignance it had during the Dreamgirls concert which took place only 13 days after the attacks of 9/11.
Natalie Wachen starred as Mimi in Rent in NYC but she also played both Deena and Lorrell in various productions of Dreamgirls. At the Café Carlyle, Natalie be performing songs as Deena, Lorrell AND Michelle! We call that #versatility!

And finally, Tony nominee Lilli Cooper will round out the incredible cast of singers. Though she starred on Broadway in Tootsie, Spring Awakenin and Wicked, she has never done a production of Dreamgirl. However, she is a superfan of the show and, when Seth asked her to join, she jumped at the chance to finally perform various numbers from one of her all-time favorites musicals!

On Monday, February 22nd, not only will there be classic Dreamgirls solos like "One Night Only" and "I Am Changing" there will also be trios like "Move", quartets like "Fake Your Way To The Top" as well as full-out group numbers with multiple characters like the classic fight scene at the End of Act One, immortalized at the 1982 Tony Awards!




Jorge Donoso Will Premiere New Show at The Green Room 42 in March Photo
Jorge Donoso Will Premiere New Show at The Green Room 42 in March
Jorge Donoso (Lincoln Center's At the Wedding, OOTB's Baby, Drama Desk nominee) will premiere his solo show The Boys I Loved, The Music They Taught Me at 7pm on  March 15 at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Ave, located in the Yotel).
Kiki Ball-Change Is One FUNNY VALENTINE Photo
Kiki Ball-Change Is One FUNNY VALENTINE
Kiki is one smart cookie.  
Isaac Mizrahis MARVELOUS Is Aptly Named Photo
Isaac Mizrahi's MARVELOUS Is Aptly Named
In a brand new show titled The Marvelous Mr. Mizrahi, Isaac demonstrates, with plenty of panache, why he has a loyal audience returning year after year
AN EVENING WITH JOHN-ANDREW MORRISON Grabs 54 Below Audience Photo
AN EVENING WITH JOHN-ANDREW MORRISON Grabs 54 Below Audience
It may have been billed as his solo show debut but John-Andrew Morrison played it like an old pro.

From This Author - Team BWW


Republicans Target Drag Queens With Proposed Legislation in 14 StatesRepublicans Target Drag Queens With Proposed Legislation in 14 States
February 15, 2023

A wave of Republican lawmakers have introduced at least 26 bills aimed at restricting drag events in 14 US states early in the 2023 legislative session, in what many see as a conservative backlash against LGBTQ rights.
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 2/15/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 2/15/2023
February 15, 2023

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
VIDEO: Atlanta Opera Announces 2023/2024 Season Featuring FRANKENSTEIN, RIGOLETTO, LA BOHEME & MoreVIDEO: Atlanta Opera Announces 2023/2024 Season Featuring FRANKENSTEIN, RIGOLETTO, LA BOHEME & More
February 14, 2023

The Atlanta Opera announced today their 2023/2024 season. The Atlanta Opera's 2023-24 season is a marquee lineup of blockbuster hits! Dive into a vivid world of opera, from timeless classics to brand new spectacles, that span traditional and cutting-edge. 
What Is the Most Romantic Broadway Song? 1400+ Stars Decide!What Is the Most Romantic Broadway Song? 1400+ Stars Decide!
February 14, 2023

Valentine's Day is here and love is all around us. At this most romantic time of the year, we can't help but wonder... what is the greatest Broadway love song ever? Find out how your favorite Broadway stars responded!
Rialto Chatter: Jerry Mitchell Will Direct THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA London RunRialto Chatter: Jerry Mitchell Will Direct THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA London Run
February 14, 2023

Broadway director Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Pretty Woman, Hairspray) will direct a London production of The Devil Wears Prada following a Chicago Pre-Broadway engagement.
share