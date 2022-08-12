Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Samantha Pauly, Jillian Louis, Marcy Harriell, Kim Onah Join SIREN: THE MUSIC OF DILLON FELDMAN Concert

Siren plays on August 29th at 9:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 12, 2022  

Samantha Pauly, Jillian Louis, Marcy Harriell, Kim Onah Join SIREN: THE MUSIC OF DILLON FELDMAN Concert

Samantha Pauly (Six), Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You), Marcy Harriell (In The Heights) and Kim Onah (NYTW's Dreaming Zenzile) join the previously announced concert featuring Brittney Mack (Six), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Danny Marin (The Real Housewives of NY), Leana Rae Concepcion (Romy & Michelle), Allison Griffith (Burning Man: The Musical), and more! Music by Dillon Feldman with Music Direction by Cynthia Meng and Additional Orchestrations by Macy Schmidt.

SIREN: THE MUSIC OF DILLON FELDMAN plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 29th at 9:30p. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Siren: A New Musical, featuring a book, music & lyrics by Dillon Feldman, is a full-length musical which follows a small community of Sirens, pushed to the brink of extinction by an expanding settlement of humans. Up against a wall, they take their fate into their own hands by recruiting a young human with a dark past and a grudge. Feldman weaves a haunting, modern soundscape through the lens of magical realism. The show explores family- the ones we create and the ones we're thrust into- as well as the origins of conflict and mythology. Siren: A New Musical is produced by Con Limón Productions and is in development with support of The Shubert Organization's Artistic Circle programming.

SAFETY INFORMATION54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found at WWW.54BELOW.COM. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Team BWW


Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 8/12/2022
August 12, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Cast from ARENA: A House MUSIC-al To Appear At First Year Anniversary of The Queer Mercado
August 11, 2022

​​​​​​​Select Cast Members from writer Abel Alvarado's recent hit show, ARENA:  A House MUSICAL-al, will be appearing in an ARENA Stage Takeover as part of The First Year Anniversary of The Queer Mercado.
Comedy Lineup Announced for 2nd Season at Marriott Boston/Quincy
August 11, 2022

Live comedy shows are back for a second season at the Marriott Boston/Quincy with two performances scheduled for August 20, 2022, at 7:00 and 9:30 pm. The shows are presented by JM Productions, Jim McCue's Comedy Club, and the team of the Boston Comedy Festival.  
Thao Thanh Cao Shares Her Near Death Experience in MARMALADE
August 11, 2022

Thao Thanh Cao almost died on a bus, almost died on a refugee boat and almost died of embarrassment after drinking seven ciders on an empty stomach. Come hear her funny stories.  
Lineup Announced for the First Annual Phoenix Live Arts Festival
August 11, 2022

Three professional theater productions, a Shakespeare performance by and for kids, the premiere of a song cycle inspired by the paintings of Edward Hopper, prizes from 25 sponsoring businesses, and bus excursions from Manhattan are being prepared for the First Annual Phoenix Live Arts Festival 