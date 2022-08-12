Samantha Pauly, Jillian Louis, Marcy Harriell, Kim Onah Join SIREN: THE MUSIC OF DILLON FELDMAN Concert

Samantha Pauly (Six), Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You), Marcy Harriell (In The Heights) and Kim Onah (NYTW's Dreaming Zenzile) join the previously announced concert featuring Brittney Mack (Six), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Danny Marin (The Real Housewives of NY), Leana Rae Concepcion (Romy & Michelle), Allison Griffith (Burning Man: The Musical), and more! Music by Dillon Feldman with Music Direction by Cynthia Meng and Additional Orchestrations by Macy Schmidt.

SIREN: THE MUSIC OF DILLON FELDMAN plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 29th at 9:30p. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Siren: A New Musical, featuring a book, music & lyrics by Dillon Feldman, is a full-length musical which follows a small community of Sirens, pushed to the brink of extinction by an expanding settlement of humans. Up against a wall, they take their fate into their own hands by recruiting a young human with a dark past and a grudge. Feldman weaves a haunting, modern soundscape through the lens of magical realism. The show explores family- the ones we create and the ones we're thrust into- as well as the origins of conflict and mythology. Siren: A New Musical is produced by Con Limón Productions and is in development with support of The Shubert Organization's Artistic Circle programming.

