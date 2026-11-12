SET FIRE TO THE STAGE — THE ADELE EXPERIENCE to Play The Delancey on Thanksgiving

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On Saturday, November 28, 2026 at 4:45 PM, Astoria-based singer and comedian Ashley Menard will bring Set Fire to the Stage - The Adele Experience to The Delancey, 168 Delancey Street on the Lower East Side. The 45-minute set, presented with For the Love of Music productions, delivers the power ballads, the heartbreak and the between-song banter that made Adele the biggest voice of her generation.

Menard's set runs through the catalog New Yorkers know by heart, from the slow-burn torch songs to the stadium-sized belters. In true Adele fashion, the stories between songs hit as hard as the high notes.

About Ashley Menard

Ashley Menard is a New York City actor, singer, comedian, director and voiceover artist whose voice work spans clients including Amazon, Subaru and Johns Hopkins. Menard is an Actors' Equity member trained at AMDA, The Groundlings, Second City and UCB, with credits including the Off-Broadway comedy Cuff Me and the national tour of Date Me Do Me Dump Me. A Lafayette, Louisiana native and recurring Emmy juror for NATAS Pacific Southwest, she has brought her Adele tribute to B.B. King's Blues Club, Cafe Wha? and QED. The show is produced by Eff Your Fears Studios.

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