SANTA CLAUS IN CONCERT Will Come to the Triad Theater This Holiday Season

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The Triad Theater, in association with Philip Paul Kelly has announced "Santa Claus In Concert," starring Bill White. On December 19th and 20th, Mr. White will bring his Christmas cheer to New York City in a family show filled with music, stories, and holiday enchantment. Mr. White is known for his now iconic portrayal of Santa Claus across Central Ohio and regularly appears at private parties, corporate events, parades, and community celebrations.

Mr. White will be performing many favorite Christmas classics, along with a collection of timeless songs and audience favorites from years gone by. This special concert is for audiences of all ages. Following each performance, the audience will be invited to meet Santa Bill and take photos.

Bill White is a veteran performer. He has played various versions of Santa, including St. Nicholas, Old World Santa, 18th-Century Storyteller Santa, Scottish Santa, and Cowboy Santa. Mr. White has appeared in productions of The King and I, The Wizard of Oz, Oklahoma, and Fiddler on the Roof.

"Santa Claus In Concert" performances are scheduled for December 19th at 1:00 pm, and on December 20th at 1:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Admission is limited to children 5 and up, and balcony seating is available for children 10 and older. Tickets for all performances are available at traidnyc.com.

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