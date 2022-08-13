Ryan Umbarila Headlines Spotlight KIDZ CABARET

Ryan Umbarila will headline this month's Spotlight KIDZ CABARET which will be held Saturday, August 13 at the Laurie Beechman Theater. Umbarila, a long time participant in Spotlight Kidz events, had a lead role of "Charlie" in the National Tour of Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY and also portrayed "Flick" in the National Tour of A CHRISTMAS STORY.

In addition to Umbarila (New Jersey), performers taking the stage include Sydney Atherton (Florida), Addison Birchard (Pennsylvania), Aurelia Birchard (Pennsylvania), Annie Delbridge (California), Maddie Delbridge (California), Isabelle Latorre (New Jersey), Hayley Pezza (Rhode Island), Yaffa Segal (Ontario, Canada), Thea Sten (Pennsylvania) and Carlos Velasquez (Connecticut).

Producer and Director of this youth/teen cabaret is Sandy Kost-Sterner. Music direction is by Jason Wetzel (INTO THE WOODS New York City Center and Broadway).

Tickets will be available at the door and are $25.00. The Laurie Beechman Theater has a $25.00 food/drink minimum per person. For further information, contact 570-449-1293.

Spotlight Kidz is nationally recognized and offers unique performance and educational opportunities for it's participants which have included Broadway and National Tour members as well as both veteran and rising performers.

In addition to youth/teen cabarets, the Spotlight Kidz host "In The Spotlight" cabaret each July with Broadway professionals and "Lyrics for a Cause" benefit events. The Spotlight Kidz have had the honor of singing at such places as the 9/11 Memorial in NYC, Philadelphia Phillies, the Little League World Series, Harlem Globetrotters, Foreigner's "Greatest Hits Tour" and Radio City Music Hall. Upcoming event is singing at the iconic. Carnegie Hall

To learn how to be part of the Spotlight Kidz events, email spotlightkidzusa@gmail.com and visit Facebook: Spotlight Kidz and Instagram:@spotlightkidz