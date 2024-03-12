Russell & Rose Productions Brings READY, SET, BLOOM! To The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Green Room 42 presents "Ready, Set, Bloom!" on Friday, March 29th at 7pm. To welcome Spring, R&R Productions is hosting a cabaret dedicated to the wonderful seasons. Featuring songs from Hadestown, Frozen, and many more.

Co-producer, Aaron de Rose, said: "This is by far the biggest cabaret we've had, in terms of how many people auditioned that we didn't know prior! It's wonderful to see our little company growing. A huge thank you and congrats to Cameron, Livvie and Agustina. Do well."

Featuring: Cameron Mark Russell (Prod), Erin Kennedy (MD), Livvie Hirshfield (Prod), Emilee Barela, Cylie Cabrera, Joe Castinado, Jessica Connelly, Karter Dolan, Cara Forfinski, Renata Gabella, Cambria Klein, MJ Ligh, Cassidy Lobb, Aaron Penzel, and Gianna Vazquez Bartolini.

Tickets

"Ready, Set, Bloom!" plays at The Green Room 42 on Friday, March 29th at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Livestream option is available. Tickets and more information are available at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/dCMekDoyp7kuiDL00a1J.