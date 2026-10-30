Robert Cuccioli Joins SHOW NO FEAR at The Green Room 42

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Tony nominee Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) will join the previously announced Nathan Lee Graham (Mid-Century Modern, The Comeback), Peter Vack (Assholes, Mozart in the Jungle), and Natalie Walker (The Big Gay Jamboree, White Girl in Danger) in world premiere cabaret readings of SHOW NO FEAR, the new real-world horror-thriller from writer-director Aaron Mark (creator of Amazon & Blumhouse's The Horror of Dolores Roach), at The Green Room 42 for two nights only, Friday, October 30th and Saturday, October 31st at 7pm.

In SHOW NO FEAR, there is a sadistic entity on the loose who films its victims as they watch their own murders, capturing their fear. Horror film & TV executive Mindy's (Walker) best friend was its latest victim, and now she and her new husband, data center entrepreneur Abe (Vack), escape to a remote Airbnb in the mountains of California, where the property owner, Cross (Cuccioli), is the only other human for miles, terrified one of them could be the next target. Graham will host the 75-minute Grand Guignol-inspired tale of deception, ambition, and survival.

CONTENT ADVISORY: SHOW NO FEAR contains graphic descriptions of violence, gore, phobia, mania, paranoia, and most disturbing of all, the entertainment industry.

Aaron Mark is best known as the creator of The Horror of Dolores Roach, both the hit Gimlet/Spotify podcast, which he wrote & directed, and the Amazon/Blumhouse TV series, which he adapted and showran. He has written & directed three acclaimed one-person horror plays Off-Broadway: Squeamish (with Alison Fraser), Empanada Loca (with Daphne Rubin-Vega), and Another Medea (with Tom Hewitt). Other plays include The Vanishing Negative (with Betty Buckley for Audible), Deer, and the upcoming Espionage Act and Gertrude (co-written with Daphne Rubin-Vega). Additional TV includes Hulu's Into the Dark and series development for Sony, RuCo, and Mattel Studios. Theatre directing includes Ben Rimalower's Patti Issues and Bad With Money, Deathtrap and The Mystery of Irma Vep for Berkshire Theatre Group, and Hedwig... for BC/EFA at New World Stages. Aaron is a NYTW Usual Suspect. AaronMarkWasTaken.com.

Nathan Lee Graham (Host) has been an active force in film, television, theatre and the recording industry for over the past thirty years. Major film credits include Zoolander, Zoolander 2, Sweet Home Alabama, Hitch, Theater Camp and Influenced. TV credits include 'Mid-Century Modern', 'LA To Vegas', 'The Comeback', 'Katy Keene', and had guest starring roles on 'Scrubs,' 'Absolutely Fabulous,' 'Law & Order: SVU,' 'Broad City', 'WOKE', 'The Helpsters' and 'Elsbeth'. Stage credits include the original Broadway casts of The Wild Party and Priscilla Queen of the Desert, and the First National Tour of Hadestown (Hermes). Other Off-Broadway credits include Stephen Schwartz's The Bakers Wife at Classic Stage Company, Ike Holter's Hit the Wall at the Barrow Street Theatre and the long-running hit Titaníque. Mr. Graham received a 2024 Obie Award for Sarah Ruhl's Orlando at the Signature Theater, a 2017 Lucille Lortel nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for The View UpStairs, and a 2016 IRNE Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Play for The Colored Museum at the Huntington. Graham also received a Drama League nomination for the role of Rey-Rey in the Off-Broadway production of Tarell Alvin McCraney's Wig Out! In 2005 he received the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Featured Performance in The Wild Party. Also in 2005, he earned the Best Classical Album Grammy Award for Songs of Innocence and of Experience as a soloist. Mr. Graham is a recipient of two Human Rights Campaign Visibility Awards and the CCA Vanguard Award for his work on 'Mid-Century Modern'. We look forward to Mr. Graham's next feature film, Romy & Michele 2!

Robert Cuccioli (Cross) is known by many for his critically acclaimed Tony nominated performance in Jekyll & Hyde, for which he also received the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Jeff Awards for 'Outstanding Actor in a Musical'. Additional Broadway credits: Les Miserables and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Off-Broadway credits include And the World Goes 'Round (Outer Critics Circle Award), Rothschild and Sons (Offie nomination - London), Jacques Brel, White Guy on the Bus, The White Devil, Caesar & Cleopatra, A Touch of the Poet, and Stephen Schwartz' The Baker's Wife last season at The Classic Stage Company. Robert can be seen in the upcoming off-Broadway production of Every Wednesday Night at The Flea Theatre in the Spring 2027. www.robertcuccioli.com.

Peter Vack (Abe) is an actor, filmmaker, and novelist from New York City. On television, he was a series regular on HBO MAX's Love Life, the lead on MTV's I Just Want My Pants Back created by Doug Liman, and a series regular on Amazon Studio's Golden Globe-winning Mozart in the Jungle. He had recurring roles on Freeform's The Bold Type and Showtime's Homeland, and has appeared in over 40 feature films including The Sweet East (Cannes 2023), The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed (Cannes 2023), Someone Great (Netflix) and PVT Chat (opposite Julia Fox). In 2017, he released his directorial debut feature, Assholes, followed by www.RachelOrmont.com in 2024.

Natalie Walker (Mindy) is a performer and writer. Stage: Heartbeat Opera's MANON! in The Space at Irondale, The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse at The New Group (Lucille Lortel nomination for Featured Actress in a Musical), The Big Gay Jamboree at the Orpheum Theatre (Lortel and Drama Desk nominations for Featured Actress in a Musical), White Girl in Danger at Second Stage, Alice By Heart at MCC. TV: The Other Two, Search Party, BoJack Horseman. Print: New York Magazine and Bookforum.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 opened in 2017 and has since become one of New York City's most celebrated destinations for live performance, dining, and special events. Rising above Times Square, The Green Room 42 brings together a Cabaret, Rooftop, and Supper Club under one dynamic brand-offering nightly shows, all-day dining from breakfast through dinner, and a vibrant seasonal rooftop bar that showcases the city from above. Since its debut, The Green Room 42 has redefined the modern cabaret experience in NYC. The venue has hosted more than 5,000 artists-including icons such as Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, and Judy Kuhn-cementing its status as a powerhouse home for Broadway's biggest stars and the industry's most exciting emerging talent. Guests enjoy inspired dishes, signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list-served table-side to elevate every performance. With flexible, beautifully designed spaces across the Cabaret, the Supper Club, and the Rooftop, The Green Room 42 stands as a premier destination for unforgettable nights out, social gatherings, and private events of any size. Tickets and reservations are available at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL New York City. @TheGreenRoom42

SHOW NO FEAR graphic design by Jason Sedgwick

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 15 Hrs 13 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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