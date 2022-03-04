Robbie Rozelle to Play at Birdland with THE INEVITABLE RETURN

Following his critically-acclaimed Birdland debut this past November, BroadwayWorld Award-winner Robbie Rozelle is back at the historic nightclub with "The Inevitable Return!" on April 4, 2022 at 7pm. Hailed as "a genius at crafting an evening" (StageBuddy), "The Inevitable Return" is a carefully curated evening of chaos unleashing his razor-sharp wit, signature medleys, and special guests on the famed nightclub.

From the creator of "Songs From Inside My Locker" (called "the gold standard of cabaret recordings" by Behind the Curtain) and "The Next One," "The Inevitable Return" is one part raconteur, one part stand-up comedy, and one part musical storytelling. Featuring musical direction and arrangements by Yasuhiko Fukuoka and Rozelle's six-piece band The Two Drink Minimum. Featuring special guests Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!) and Jonathan Hoover ("Inappropriate Patti"). Don't miss it. No, really...don't. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street, NYC. Tickets are available here.

Robbie Rozelle is a celebrated entertainer, director, writer and producer. Frequently playing to sold out crowds across Manhattan, his show "Songs From Inside My Locker" was recorded live and released in 2020 to much acclaim. In 2019-2020, he had a seven-month residency at 54 Below. As a writer and director, he has frequently collaborated with two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, Tony award nominee Melissa Errico, Broadway stars Nikka Graff Lanzarone and Nathan Salstone.

His frequent collaborations with 15th Anniversary Elphaba Jessica Vosk culminated in her debut album "Wild and Free," which debuted on four Billboard charts. By day, he is the A&R Director of the Grammy Award-winning Broadway Records, where he regularly produces albums; and he is the co-host of the popular podcast "Gay Card Revoked." www.robbierozelle.com @divarobbie

Photo Credits: Michael Hull