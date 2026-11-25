NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The City of New York returned, if only for the one night, to its heyday of the late 19th century. Yes, my friends, The New York Pops took us all on a journey to the grand opulence of the 1890’s during the “The Gilded Age” - a time of corsets, horse-drawn carriages, gaslight streets and of course the stratified New York “society” which is the setting of the HBO show of the same name. For one night only, musical talent stars as well as lead members of the cast of The Gilded Age, the young and talented Denee Benton and Jordan Donica, gave the filled-to-capacity audience a taste of highlights from their robust musical theater careers.

The famed orchestra started the evening off with the iconic musical soundtrack of the television series. Denee Benton first came to national attention in the starring role of Natasha in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. Clad in a distinctive yellow and white dress, Denee truly showed us her Broadway chops as she proceeded to belt the famed Funny Girl hit, “Don’t Rain On My Parade” as well her signature song from Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet, “No One Else.” Wow, what vocals! A stunning rendition of “Flowers” from Hadestown followed.

Jordan Donica, who was dressed to impress in a black tuxedo suit, next came center stage with his renditions of “Race You To the Top of the Morning” (The Secret Garden) and “If Ever I Would Leave You” (Camelot). This reviewer was completely overwhelmed with the range of the melodious baritone voice of this performer who was nominated for a Tony Award for his role as Sir Lancelot in the 2023 revival of Camelot. Move over, Camelot memories of the late Robert Goulet; Jordan Donica brings that uniquely intense deep leading man baritone voice that dominated theater oh so long ago. Together, Benton and Donica showcased their powerful vocals in splendid duets of the theme from Beauty and The Beast as well as the Christmas classic, “O Holy Night,” leaving theatergoers clamouring for more. As an aside, it was revealed that the latter song had been showcased on The Gilded Age by the Fisk Jubilee Singers, who were an authentic 19th century African American a capella group consisting of students of Fisk University. In actuality, the same performers had graced the stage of the then “new” Carnegie Hall back in the true Gilded Age of NYC in 1893.

Upon returning from Intermission, the Pops gave a rousing rendition of a suite from Into The Woods. Jordan Donica now rejoined the Pops with “Finishing the Hat” (Sunday in the Park with George) sporting a classy brown double breasted suit. Denee Benton, oozing old that Old World / Gilded Age charm reemerged in a silky navy blue gown with bejeweled shoulder straps. A further duet of these singing powerhouses of “The Song of Purple Summer” (Spring Awakening), as well as The Beach Boys classic “God Only Knows” brought rounds of applause. But the finale of the show showcasing Jordan Donica’s reprisal of his 2016 performance in Phantom Of the Opera - footnote, he is now doing a 40th Anniversary West End production in London brought down the house!! As he began singing “The Music of the Night”, the audience went wild including this reviewer. Fantastic!

The New York Pops has truly delivered a phenomenal evening showcasing these two brilliantly accomplished young musical theater performers. This reviewer definitely foresees amazing future performances from each of them as they tread more of the boards of Broadway. Bravo!! Bravo!

The New York Pops One Night Only: An Evening with Denee Benton and Jordan Donica featured the fabulous New York Pops under the Musical Direction of Conductor Steven Reineke, along with guest performers, Denee Benton and Jordan Donica.

Find more great shows to see on The New York Pops website here

Find more shows at Carnegie Hall here.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone