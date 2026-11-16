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On November 9, the great musical director and accompanist Tedd Firth celebrated his 50th birthday with an epic, entirely sold out, late-night musical party at Birdland Jazz. You could even call it a surprise party - not for Tedd, who arranged and supervised the entire shebang - but for the audience, as Tedd kept his guest performer list practically a state secret. One surprise after another came in the form of astonishing guest stars and stellar performances.

Over the last 20 years, Tedd has become one of the first-call pianists in the New York City area for performance and recording work in several styles. In particular, specializing as an accompanist for vocalists, he has appeared in concert many times with some of the brightest stars on Broadway and the biggest names in the jazz world including Barbara Cook, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Maureen McGovern, Michael Feinstein, Marilyn Maye, Tom Wopat, Joshua Bell, Elaine Paige, Tony DeSare, Linda Lavin, Christine Ebersole, Lucie Arnaz, Lee Ann Womack, Faith Prince, John Schneider, Melissa Errico, Karen Akers, Mary Cleere Haran, Margaret Whiting, Carol Sloane and Jennifer Roberts.

Firth has a shy affect and is a decidedly non-flashy fellow who simply delivers outstanding arrangements, musical direction and accompaniment consistently and at the highest levels. At his birthday show, Firth showed another side, displaying much humor and quick wit, in firm command of a loving audience, many of whom were well-known performers who have worked with Firth over the years.

Firth’s 16-piece big band included his usual rhythm section of David Finck on bass and Mark McLean on drums, as well as guitarist Matt Munisteri.

Firth opened the set with Quincy Jones’ terrific arrangement of “Night Song” (Charles Strouse/Lee Adams), featuring a thrilling trumpet solo by Kellin Hanas.

Firth brought up his first surprise guest, Broadway legend Bernadette Peters, with whom he worked on a reunion of Sondheim’s Into the Woods. Peters, now an octogenarian, looks and sounds pretty much as she always has, which is quite remarkable. Peters performed an upbeat “Old Friends” (Stephen Sondheim) with Firth and the big band, followed by an intense, gorgeous rendition of “No One Is Alone” from Into the Woods (which she did not perform in that show), with only Firth’s very spare piano accompaniment, Peters noted that there had been no rehearsal, which was true of the entire lineup. No one would have guessed, thanks to the professionalism of all performers.

Tom Wopat, an accomplished singer and Broadway star, is still probably best remembered as Luke Duke on television’s The Dukes of Hazzard. With a fast 4/4 rhythm and a strong voice, he sang the standard “But Not for Me,” adding the big “She never was” and “But I love everything that she does.” In what seemed like a pattern for the night, he and Tedd alone performed the reflective ballad, “On the Last Night of the Year” (Phil Galdston and Michael Whalen).

Melissa Errico, a favorite performer of this writer, performed “It’s All Right With Me” (Cole Porter) in a fast, mixed-meter arrangement. Though she performed this on Broadway in High Society, it was originally written for Can-Can, and performed in the movie version by Sinatra. For a second number, she took on the wonderful “Blame It On My Youth” (Oscar Levant/Edward Heyman), including the witty verse. Sam Dillon’s tenor sax solo added much here.

Although Michael Feinstein, who regularly performs with Firth, Finck, McLean and Munisteri accompany, did not make the trip from the West Coast, Feinstein’s tour manager, Brad McNett, came up for a Pete King arrangement of “She Loves Me” (Jerry Bock/Sheldon Harnick).

Firth told the warm origin story of his long musical relationships with Finck and McLean, which began fairly close together.

Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, with his powerful baritone voice, is best known for musical theater, but he wowed with an extended segment of jazz standards. He was masterful on a slow, soulful medley of “The Very Thought of You” (Ray Noble) mixed with two songs by George and Ira Gershwin, “They Can’t Take That Away from Me” and “Embraceable You.” With a scat opening, he moved to a jazzy “I’m Beginning to See the Light” (Duke Ellington, Johnny Hodges and Harry James/Don George), ending in a big finish that quoted his medley titles. His voice is deep, resonant and rangy. While this medley already established this segment as the set highlight, there was another surprise in store. Firth spoke of an album he and “Stokes” made, inspired by the piano-only albums Tony Bennett made with Bill Evans. Their rendition of Billy Strayhorn’s “Lush Life” proved to be a wonder. At first, “Stokes” sat at the edge of the stage, just to listen to Firth’s improvisations, before joining in on what might well be the greatest rendition of this song this writer has ever heard - with Nat King Cole’s recording as the gold standard until now. Bravo!

Firth made a point of inviting a couple of up-and-coming young singers to celebrate. French-Canadian singer David Marino, whom this writer has referred to as “The Voice,” brought his beautiful tenor to “I’ve Got the World on a String.” Kate Kortum, who currently is touring with Marino, came to Firth’s attention when his frequent musical partner Linda Purl played him Kortum’s recording of “Bewitched” (Richard Rodgers/Lorenz Hart). Kortum performed “Bewitched” with her spectacular instrument, reminiscent of a young Ella Fitzgerald’s. She has a very lilting tone, sliding in and out of phrases. The arrangement also featured a Bunny Berigan-like solo by Hanas. On the outro, Firth and Kortum alone reprised the rubato verse.

Nicolas King flew back early from a London gig for this performance. He performed his sensational recreation of the late Mike Renzi's arrangement of “Pick Yourself Up” (Jerome Kern/Dorothy Fields), originally created for Mel Tormé. King had performed the number only with Renzi until this year, when he worked with Firth on a live show and album of Renzi arrangements.

This could easily have ended the show on a high note, “but WAIT! There’s MORE!” Firth saved the biggest big gun for last, with the truly legendary Marilyn Maye. Maye, at 98, still has all her chops and her marbles, with a voice singers half her age would kill for. After some funny storytelling, Maye was marvelous with a playful My Fair Lady medley of “I’ve Grown Accustomed To Her Face” and “On the Street Where You Live” (Frederick Loewe/Alan Jay Lerner). Maye followed this powerfully with one of her signature pieces, “Here’s to Life” (Artie Butler/Phyllis Molinary, ending with “Here’s to 1you!” to finish the set.

After Birdland owner Gianni Valenti brought out a birthday cake to Firth, with candles lit and the audience sang “Happy Birthday” to Firth, he capped off the show with a solo piano number, the rather apt “Lucky to Be Me” (Leonard Bernstein/Betty Comden and Adolph Green).

It was impressive and not at all surprising to see just how many love and admire Tedd. It says much about Tedd that so many people, including many well-known performers in the jazz and cabaret communities, attended this show simply because they wanted to celebrate him. The 9:30 show, well into overtime (Birdland sets are typically 75 minutes), ended at about 11:40, and the crowd would have stayed even longer. It was a night to remember.

For many more photos of this wonderful evening, see Stephen Sorokoff’s photo spread and essay here, and Birdland photographer Kevin Alvey’s larger spread and writeup here.

For more information about Tedd Firth, visit www.teddfirth.com. For more great Birdland shows, visit www.birdlandjazz.com.

Photos: Andrew Poretz

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