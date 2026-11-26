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We all know Birdland as a legendary jazz club, and who doesn’t love some great jazz? How many times have we all sat in the 44th Street venue and enjoyed Emmet Cohen or Nicole Henry or the Birdland Big Band? The venerated club always has a wealth of extraordinary jazz talents for aficionados to absorb; in fact, it seems like the club has doubled down on its bookings, of late, so there are more jazz greats than ever. But, thanks to Jim Caruso, Monday night is the magic time when the lines blur a little, and the talents on the stage diversify a bit. Broadway performers like Max von Essen cross over 8th Avenue to do some crooning, comedy mavens like Julie Halston and Jackie Hoffman get their funny bone on, American Idols like Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo Raise the Roof, and sometimes audiences even get to rock out a little.

On November 16th, the Frankie Moreno TRIO played the Main Room, and this band was a most welcome addition to the Birdland roster. This was the Vegas-based group’s second time at the club, but this writer missed their debut performance in 2025, so, natch, I made sure to get myself over to 44th Street to see what all the chatter is about. Moreno’s reputation has made its way East, and although he usually plays with a much bigger group of musicians, for his New York City appearance, he came with only two other mates - his brother, Bassist Tony Moreno, and his son, Drummer Giovanni Moreno; it might be worth flying out to The Entertainment Capital of the World to see the Moreno Three with the full band, but, given their performance on the 16th, all those other instruments just don’t feel that necessary.

The Frankie Moreno Trio puts on one heck of a great show. We need some good rock shows in the New York City cabaret and concert scene, and this was right proper rock and roll. Moreno, who is a songwriter with 29 full albums recorded, is a showman (hello, Vegas), and even though he is stuck behind the piano for the entire performance, he lets his effervescence and humor flow freely through casual comedic chats with the audience (the gentleman is playful, cheeky, wry, and sometimes downright goofy). His is an infectious energy sparking reactions from simple smiles to knowing laughs; it’s impossible not to find yourself being drawn to him by the benevolent mischief. When it comes time for the music, though, he is on fire, as are Giovanni and Tony. The three proficients are spectacular technicians AND performers, and the energy between them is electric. Watching them play with one another (and appreciate each other) from across the stage provides an additional layer to the satisfaction of hearing the music they make together. Tony’s fingers fly up and down the frets; Giovanni plays his drums as though competing in an Olympic sport; and if you’re lucky enough to get a seat from which you can see Frankie’s hands on the keys, don’t take your eyes off of them, for they are a sight to behold - this is musicianship and showmanship at their very best. The Moreno Three have talent, style, and a sensational act.

For their seventy-minute show, The Frankie Moreno Trio played a set made up (mostly) of Frankie’s original compositions, though they made sure to serve up some material that the general public was guaranteed to recognize - Frankie called out a poll from the piano, checking the balance of fans versus newcomers, and there were several patrons of the club seeing Frankie for the first time (I doubt it will be their last). It’s a tricky thing, playing a show of all new material because, for the members of the audience hearing an artist for the first time, that’s a lot of original material to have to focus your rapt attention on - it’s a lot of new lyrics, a lot of new stories, and you kind of have to stay focused. It is always wise to throw in some songs people already know, just so they turn their minds off for three or four minutes. Fortunately for Frankie, his personal compositions are FANTASTIC, and you find yourself resisting relaxing into your seat and your Merlot; you find pleasure in paying attention to “Somebody to Love You,” a song that appeared early in the set and set a high bar for the quality of the show. Indeed, right out of the gate, with opening number “The Way It Is,” Moreno and co. announced themselves with breathtaking solos showing off the skill of each gent, and, with each subsequent number, the level of musicianship compounded, particularly with storytelling highlights like “One Shot Of Whiskey” and “Hope and Gasoline” - songs that make a person pull out their phone on the way home and rush over to Spotify to put them on a playlist. Late in the show, an audience member called out from their seat, requesting a track from their album SKY PLATFORM, and, on the spot, Frankie and his guys played an amazing tune called “Ordinary Life” that I actually did add to a playlist while walking home, a song that had a different vibe from the numbers that preceded it in the show, a kind of Eighties rock vibe, and that’s an era in music that really resonates with me, so you know I am, currently, on a Moreno deep dive, courtesy of the online platforms. These men are a pleasure to watch, and their music a treat to hear, and when they veer into that all-important lane of music we already know, they make these relatable songs still new and exciting by providing enthralling new arrangements, as was the case with Jimmy Webb’s “Didn’t We,” Bob Marley’s “Is This Love?,” and Otis Redding’s “Sittin’ On The Dock of The Bay” - all three cuts were highlights in the evening, courtesy of these new treatments and the Morenos’ exquisite performances. And although the arrangement of “Fever” remained reminiscent of the original versions (happily), special guest Ellie Smith’s vocals set the room on fire - the lady works well with this trio; one hopes this was not a one-off, but a glimpse into a more regular partnership between the band and the beauty. And on the subject of vocals, Frankie Moreno has a famous voice. It sounds famous. It sounds legendary. It sounds like it has been played on the radio, on the stereo, on the TV set - this is a voice that everyone should hear, that everyone should get to enjoy. I’m sure he and his band have a great time in Vegas, but we need Frankie Moreno in New York on a regular basis. New Yorkers need a chance to see and to hear Frankie, Tony, and Giovanni a few times a year. Let us hope Jim Caruso and Gianni Valenti keep inviting them back - and when they do, I’d like to encourage everyone to get their bumms in a seat, luv.

Visit the Frankie Moreno website HERE.

Find great shows to see on the Birdland website HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher

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