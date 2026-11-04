Review: Stunning ELENA SHADDOW SINGS NINE... ALL OF IT! at 54 Below A Tour De Force

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In one of the biggest surprises of the year, Elena Shaddow played one of the best shows of the year on October 29th at 54 Below. The reason it was such a surprise (well, one of the reasons) is the sheer audacity of the concept of the show. Titled Elena Shaddow SINGS NINE… ALL OF IT!, the evening was described on the 54 Below website as one where the Broadway veteran would sing through (almost) the complete score from the musical Nine including "...songs that will have to be stripped into a solo version that Elena herself isn’t quite sure how… but she is sure she can do it." Well she can. And she did. And she Aced it. Just reading the title and the show description on the website, as a potential audience member, it was impossible not to be skeptical. How could one person possibly sing through the entire score of Nine? The prospect of it is daunting, it is intimidating… it is awe inspiring. We’re not talking about the score to Mame or Camelot or The Sound of Music (with respect), we’re talking about NINE. I mean, why not go all the way and do a cabaret show in which you sing the entire score of Sunday in the Park With George? Or how about the entire score of Porgy and Bess? Nine is one of the most complex, intricate, nuanced scores in the history of musical theater. C'est pas possible! How on earth was this going to be accomplished? Well… two things:

Elena Shaddow and Mason Margut.

Elena Shaddow has done eight Broadway shows, including the 2003 revival of Nine, starring Antonio Banderas, Mary Stuart Masterson, Jane Krakowski, Laura Benanti and the legendary Chita Rivera, so she knows the material. She knows every word and every note of the material. She also has stories about the production and the people, about her lived experience and her lessons learned, and on the one night of this incredible solo show, she executed every moment of her performance to perfection. This is a formidable challenge to set oneself, and yet Elena Shaddow had her sense of humor about her from the jump, starting the evening by singing “Overture Delle Donna” from out in the house, with a huge grin on her face, crying out (between phrases) that “I can’t hear my note!” but plowing ahead into the opening number that is usually sung by twenty-two women. But this was just her and Mason Margut, her Musical Director, who turned all the songs into solos just for Elena, and then played the arrangements for her, including monumental undertakings like “Folies Bergere” and “The Grand Canal” (note: the latter was truncated for the production). Just a piano! Doing the score of Nine! Come on, now. The duo are a dream team, and this concert was a Broadway devotee’s fantasy come true, as Shaddow successfully sang Guido Contini’s songs, Luisa Contini’s number, Claudia Nardi’s famous composition, Carla Albanese’s epic, Mama Contini's lullaby, and even Baby Guido’s ballad, and, seemingly, in their original keys (I may be mistaken about it, but I know the score to Nine better than almost any other musical, and I feel like the performances played out in the keys we hear on the cast album). Does she sing the both Necrophorous and La Fleur parts of “Folies Bergere”? Yup. Does she belt out “Be Italian” right after trilling “Nine”? You bet. (For the die-hards, there was no "Germans at the Spa" or "Not Since Chaplin" and more's the pity.) With each and every number, Elena Shaddow fully embodied the spirit of the original material, the characters represented in the numbers, and the story of Nine, as it occurs in chronological order of the production.

It’s astonishing how kind casual and jovial Elena Shaddow was while chatting with her audience at 54 Below, whether reminiscing about the experience of being so young while doing this gargantuan show (and production) or relaying the plotline of the play and the intention of the musical numbers. She didn’t ramble, she didn’t get lost in the recounting of the details - she had it in the bag, with all her monologues, and even had some wiggle room for a few excited tangents, now and then. (The tangents were a major part of the success of the show, for an extemporaneous Elena is a relatable Elena.) Lighting designer Becky Morris created a design that represented all three of the women to whom Guido sings in “Only With You,” and THEN Becky recreated the flag of Italy for “Be Italian” - it was brilliance in detail. Indeed, the details were plentiful for Elena and her happily captive audience. Our headliner had a slideshow of photos of her with the co-stars whose words of wisdom she absorbed in real time (Jane Krakowski’s lesson taught was hiLARIOUS), the ones who inspired her (her words honoring Mary Beth Peil were an inspiration), and the ones who joined the show later in the run (it was a glory to see Rebecca Luker represented). There was a necklace around her neck, gifted to her by her Leading Man, and there were props to enhance the numbers, and those Folies Bergeres fans were snapped in the 2003 choreography (which this writer who saw the play six times has memorized). There were even please for prayers as Elena went into notably difficult material like “Contini Submits,” and, as a sort of back-up validation for her concerns, there were cast members from the production in the house who reacted vocally from their seats, by way of offering support and praise, and even a little harmony, now and then (the chorus of La La Lala’s during the final moments was priceless). And for each and every song performed (not "The Bells of St. Sebastian," sadly), Elena Shaddow was in 100 percent perfect voice - a marvel to hear, a wonder to behold. The entire production was, from start to finish, a tour de force, and the exquisitely gifted Ms. Shaddow is to be commended for taking it on, at 54B producer Jennifer Tepper’s suggestion, and for carrying it off so seamlessly. As mentioned above, this writer knows NINE inside and out and can vouch, entirely, for the feat accomplished on this occasion, and even though an hour (ish) focusing on the entire score from Nine may be a niche evening of cabaret, one hopes that there are enough fans of the musical to warrant repeat performances of the production, because Elena Shaddow SINGS NINE… ALL OF IT! is a prime example of the power of the art form that is cabaret. It was a thrilling night of musical storytelling, magnificent and majestic - it is just that simple.

Find great shows to see on the 54 Below website HERE.

Elena Shaddow can be found online HERE.

Mason Margut has an online presence HERE.



Photos by Stephen Mosher

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