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After a touring break, musical comedians A.J. Holmes and Caitlin Cook have returned to Littlefield with their variety show, 2/3rds of a Threesome. The show is also a celebration of the duo’s album release - even though People Party was released back in April! In order to throw a party, several friends are invited to share their skills, ranging from straight stand-up to some more varied acts.

Those who have been to a 2/3rds of a Threesome show before will hear some familiar songs, including “Sexy,” an introductory song that goes through the rules of the venue while warming up the audience, “Train,” a song making fun of Manhattanites who won’t come to Brooklyn (not applicable to the Littlefield audience!), and even two songs composed entirely of things that their friend Emily has said in her sleep.

The first guest, Isabel Hagen, has a funny set about getting married and how she is going to survive her marriage, before pulling out a viola and doing a mix of jokes and musical performances to hilarious results. She also joins Holmes and Cook for one of their songs, having provided instrumentals for the album, and then they accompany a song Hagen wrote, a witty and beautiful song about gratefulness (the final bit of her special on YouTube).

Next up is Nataly Aukar, who gains the sympathy of the audience with the knowledge that she has a 7 AM flight the next morning before going into a set about Lebanon and, like Hagen, getting married. Aukar also acknowledges the musical talents of Hagen, Holmes, and Cook, wishing that she had the ability to tap dance of perform instead of just doing stand-up.

As if to prove Aukar’s point about being one of the few in the lineup without musical abilities, Broadway actor Jacob Ben-Shmuel is the next to take the stage. Accompanied by Holmes and Cook, he performs several songs he’s written, which include topics like Satan, ostriches, and questions. The songs manage to be both beautiful and hilarious, a difficult combination to balance, but Ben-Shmuel does it with ease, clearly having the time of his life performing on stage with his friends.

After a brief intermission to grab drinks, Napoleon Emill takes the stage, with his main bit being about the time he was broke in Vegas. It’s a great segment that makes “Sin City” look a lot more realistic compared to movies and television shows about it. Then Andrew Fisher performs in ASL with a spoken-English interpreter in the audience. It’s another straight stand-up act, but a fascinating one to watch, with Fisher and the interpreter working seamlessly together to bring it to life.

Finally, Demi Adejuyigbe takes the stage, and he’s determined to go viral. In order to do this, he has some notecards to help, and this leads to a hilarious bit full of short jokes that may or may not go viral in the future. He also has a musical segment, a country song he wrote with a friend about how girls only want him for his stuff. It’s a great way to end the night, only enhanced by Holmes, Cook, and Ben-Shmuel returning to perform one last song of the People Party album, “Social Anxiety.”

Ultimately, 2/3rds of a Threesome is a wonderful night of music and comedy, with no two shows ever being the same. Both Holmes and Cook are excellent hosts, and their musical moments make for some lovely segments in between stand-up sets. As someone who had been to early iterations of the show back in 2021 (previously called Fake Birthday), it has been a joy to watch the show and the performers grow over the years.

2/3rds of a Threesome ran on November 12 at Littlefield as part of the New York Comedy Festival.

Find more upcoming shows at Littlefield here.

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