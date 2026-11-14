Review: Meri Ziev’s 'FROM 8 TRACKS TO LIVESTREAMS' Was a Lovely Concert at The Green Room 42

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Meri Ziev is relatively new to the New York cabaret scene, having made her New York cabaret debut only five years back in October 2021. A Florida resident who grew up in New York, Ziev has made a name for herself in the Palm Beach area’s cabaret community. At the Green Room 42 on November 4, she unveiled her newest show, From 8 Tracks to Livestreams - to AN ALBUM RELEASE!, celebrating her new album, My Heart Beats.

Ziev was backed by music director/pianist Gregory Toroian, bassist Tom Hubbard, guitarist Sean Harkness, drummer David Silliman, and Ted Kooshian on synthesizer/keyboards. The show was directed by Lina Koutrakos.

The eclectic song list covered songs that resonated with Ziev over her life, from an early childhood fixation on Mary Poppins (she had the soundtrack on seven 45s, which she played constantly), to Burt Bacharach pop tunes, rock classics and show tunes.

Dressed in a red velour outfit, Ziev opened with the declarative “You’re Gonna Hear from Me” (Andre Previn/Dory Previn).

“Let’s Go Fly a Kite” (Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman) was performed as a ballad, perhaps to give it more gravitas. Similarly, “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” (Burt Bacharach/Hal David) was performed as a torchy ballad, with synthesized strings, though the treatment added little depth to the material.

The bluesy “When Something Is Wrong with My Baby” (Isaac Hayes and David Porter) featured a guest appearance by producer Koutrakis, who provided excellent harmony to Ziev’s lead vocal. This was one of the best songs in the set. Kooshian used a Hammond B-3 emulation on his synthesizer here, but plays an actual B-3 on the album.

Toroian’s arrangement transformed the Rolling Stones’ rock classic “Paint It Black” (Keith Richards/Mick Jagger) into a slow, spare and spooky number, which was an interesting and effective approach.

Don McLean’s “Vincent” (better known as “Starry, Starry Night”) had particular emotional resonance for Ziev, whose father was a painter who died too young. That personal connection was palpable in Ziev’s delivery. The band Chicago’s “Call on Me” (Lee Loughnane) was especially well-served by Kooshian’s ability to bring a “brass section” to the mix.

Ziev's best number of the night was Fleetwood Mac's “Songbird” (Christine McVie). Seated on a stool and accompanied only by Harkness on guitar, she delivered a moving performance, greatly enhanced by his stunning playing.

Ziev brought her child Jayce Ziev to sit in on drums for “The Middle,” a “four-chord song” (Jim Adkins, Tom Linton, Rick Burch and Zach Lind, from the band Jimmy Eat World). It was especially touching when Ziev sang to Jayce the line, “Just do your best.”

The set closed with the only jazz number of the night, “There Will Never Be Another You” (Harry Warren/Mack Gordon), an especially good number for Hubbard. Though Ziev is not a jazz singer, she handled it well.

This was a lovely performance. Ziev was most effective when the arrangements allowed the emotional content of the songs to come through naturally. The show was slightly marred by vocal clarity issues that could have been avoided with the proper mic. Ziev has a sweet but somewhat thin voice on the higher side, and was poorly miked for her vocal timbre. This resulted in challenges discerning some of her patter and lyrics, even from the front tables. Notably, the club’s usual sound engineer was not available for this gig, which may have something to do with it. The sound was fine for the band.

For more information about Meri Ziev, visit https://www.meriziev.com. For more great shows at The Green Room 42, visit https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com.

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