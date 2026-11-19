"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Review: Marilyn Maye at 54 Below...What Was Different about This Show?
Marilyn Maye's annual Thanksgiving residency continues November 20 to 28th at 54 Below
How do you find new and different words to celebrate an artist whose extraordinary talent has been praised and admired for decades? For anyone fortunate enough to be part of New York City's Broadway and cabaret community you know what I’m talking about. Marilyn Maye has thrilled us, dazzled us, delighted us, and left us continually in awe of her remarkable voice, impeccable phrasing, effortless swing, and humorous storytelling.
Marilyn is far more than a legendary performer. She is a force of nature, a master of her craft, and an irreplaceable treasure whose artistry has enriched the nightclub and concert stages for generations. And the most remarkable thing of all? After all these years, she still has the ability to make every performance feel magical, fresh, and unforgettable. So, what made last night’s Marilyn Maye performance at 54 Below different for Eda and me? It was the sheer pleasure of watching the reactions, expressions, and spontaneous comments of a musically sophisticated couple in our party who, remarkably, had never before experienced an entire Marilyn Maye cabaret performance. Seeing her through their eyes—and witnessing their discovery of an extraordinary artist—added an entirely new dimension to an evening we already knew would be special. So I will leave you with the words of our table mate Nadine Wong, Board Member of the American Theatre Wing and The New York Pops…” this was a night I will remember and treasure forever”.
If you’re of a certain age, chances are you remember seeing Marilyn Maye on television when Johnny Carson welcomed her to The Tonight Show in 1966, the beginning of an extraordinary run of 76 appearances. If you missed those television moments, you’ll have another opportunity to catch Marilyn on your (computer) screen on November 28, 2026 when 54 Below livestreams her current show. From Carson’s couch to yours — quite a video timeline for Marilyn Maye.
Follow Marilyn Maye on Facebook here.
Tickets to the rest of the run, November 20 through 28, are available on 54 Below's website here. The Thanksgiving performance features a special prix fixe menu of $95 per person. The November 28 performance will also be livestreamed.
54 Below
Macon Prickett, Marilyn Maye Amanda Raymond
Eda Sorokoff, Nadine Wong, David, Maria Von Nicolai
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