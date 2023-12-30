Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Review: MARILYN MAYE Is Merrily Ending 2023 with a Bang and Bliss at Birdland Theater

Joie de vivre is reliably and radiantly delivered in abundance

By: Dec. 30, 2023

If you want to make a New Year’s resolution that involves doing more to make yourself happy, make it a point to make tracks to go wherever Marilyn Maye performs. But why wait for 2024? Currently, she’s spreading cheer at Birdland on West 44th Street, through New Year’s Eve.  It’s not a casual choice that this exceptionally expert entertainer dedicated to happily making direct contact with her audience begins looking at the assembled fans with “Looking at You” and its Cole Porter lyric stating that such gazing results in being “filled with the essence of – the quintessence of —  joy.” She IS the quintessence of joy and it’s contagious.  This vibrant force of nature reinforces that fact when she sings James Taylor’s line “Whenever I see your smiling face I have to smile myself.”  It works both ways. 

Return engagements bring returning devotees and Thursday’s show was packed and packed a punch.  In demand and in command, in her comfort zone, the inclusion of “I’ve Got the World on a String” is apt.  She knows the tricks of the trade in making lyrics sound like thoughts that are just occurring to her in the moment.  She’ll repeat a word here and there, tweak the note it usually accompanies, change her facial 

expression. Between numbers, there are some quips and banter with audience members, and more anecdotes and observations would be welcome. However, she can make a song itself feel like a conversation; she doesn’t seem to be on automatic pilot soaring through material on which she’s logged frequent flyer miles.  Applause was vociferous for the vivacious one for her age-defying pep and notably for the dramatic vignette “Guess Who I Saw Today” that ends with an accusatory pointing finger changing into a clenched fist and a blackout. 

Most often seated at the piano for Marilyn Maye events is either Billy Stritch (who’s been busy at Birdland with the annual Christmas show, but was actually in the crowd, as were that program’s co-stars, Jim Caruso and Klea Blackhurst) or Tedd Firth. The latter’s namesake, talented Ted Rosenthal, was at the keyboard this time and it was interesting for this observer of many Maye programs to note his different stylistic touches. Tom Hubbard, the pro on bass, is a more regular colleague over the last 16 years and dazzling drummer Daniel Glass adds flair, too. All are Birdland regulars.      

A Marilyn Maye show always feels like a reunion, a revelation, and a remarkable rejuvenation.

