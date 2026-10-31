Review: Lisa Dennett's SONGS FROM MY CHILDHOOD Was A Nostalgic Journey at The Green Room 42

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There is something wonderfully transporting about a song that takes you straight back to your childhood, and Lisa Dennett offered plenty of those moments with her latest show, Songs from My Childhood, performed Thursday, October 22 at The Green Room 42. A delightful and nostalgic walk down memory lane, the evening was not just a trip through Dennett's own formative years, but clearly struck a chord with many in the audience, who responded with enthusiastic "Ooohs" and "Aaahs" throughout. Another great inclusion was ASL interpretation!

Opening with a terrific arrangement of "ABC," made famous by The Jackson 5 and written and produced by The Corporation (Berry Gordy, Alphonso Mizell, Freddie Perren, and Deke Richards), Dennett commanded the stage from the moment she entered. Dressed in a sparkling outfit and with her voice in fine form, she immediately established a warm rapport with the audience, delivering humorous and relatable patter as she shared childhood memories and anecdotes that provided the perfect introduction to each musical selection.

Next came "Zoom" (not to be confused with the video-conferencing platform that has become a staple of modern communication, but rather the theme song to Dennett's favourite childhood television show). During a musical interlude in the song, she took the opportunity to introduce her excellent band: Daryl Kojak as Musical Director on piano, Sean Harkness on guitar, Don Kelly on drums, and Dennett's childhood friend, Harry Garcia, on flute. Together, they provided wonderful musical support throughout the evening.

One particularly touching moment came when Dennett spoke about being an empath and how, growing up, she might have been labelled a "cry baby." (This reviewer can certainly relate!) She went on to share that one of her pet peeves is people apologizing for crying, reminding the audience that expressing one's feelings is perfectly okay. This reviewer found herself thinking, "Amen, sister!" It was a lovely sentiment that flowed seamlessly into a lovely rendition of Carol Hall's "It's All Right to Cry."

The nostalgia continued with Dave Frishberg's "I'm Just a Bill," with Garcia lending his voice to the number, bringing an additional touch of fun to the performance. Dennett then took on the much-loved "Over the Rainbow." While the song saw her reaching for the octaves, it was nevertheless a lovely interpretation, made all the more interesting by the inclusion of a different verse from the familiar, and perhaps somewhat over-sung, movie version.

A dedication of "Rama Lama Ding Dong" to her parents brought back memories of watching American Bandstand, leading nicely into "Who Put the Bomp" by Gerry Goffin and Barry Mann. These moments of personal storytelling were very much at the heart of the show, allowing the audience to connect not only with the songs themselves but with the memories and experiences that made them meaningful to Dennett.

Other highlights included "If I Had a Million Dollars," inspired by children's writings, and a rousing rendition of "This Will Be" by Chuck Jackson and Marvin Yancy, which brought an infectious energy to the room.

Directed by Lina Koutrakos, Songs from My Childhood was a wonderfully paced and engaging evening of music, memories and laughter. Dennett's engaging stage presence, natural storytelling ability, and obvious affection for the material made for an entertaining and delightful experience. More than simply a collection of childhood favorites, the show was a reminder of the power of music to connect generations and transport us back to the people and places that shaped us.

A wonderful return to the stage for Dennett, who hopes to bring the show back again very soon. Keep an eye out for its next outing!

Photo by Conor Weiss.

Learn where to follow Dennett online at www.lisadennett.com

Find more upcoming shows at the Green Room 42 here.

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