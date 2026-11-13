Review: LUCY DARLING: YOU'RE WELCOME Brings Budding Superstar To The Beacon

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As we approached The Beacon, the crowd got bigger. We were walking with a long throng of people, just up from the subway, who were, clearly, going to the same place we were. The lights on the marquee emblazoned the name of the headliner for the night: Lucy Darling. It wasn’t that long since the last time we stood in line to see Lucy Darling, only about a year and a half (ish) ago. That was in April of 2025, and we were at the intimate New York City nightclub The Triad. That night, the sold-out audience was all alight and atwitter at the prospect of seeing their online favorite. That theater seats 115 people. On the night of November 4th, 2026, the people were still excited, they were still elated, but there were 2,894 of them. That’s quite a leap, from 115 to 2,894… unless you stop to consider that in April Lucy played the London Palladium, a room that seats 2,286 people. So, as we can all see, it has been a steady climb up the ladder of success for our delicious diva; and, if all of us have anything to say about it, that climb will continue. After all, Carnegie Hall seats about 3,600, and Madison Square Garden can accommodate upwards of 20,000, and it would be a thing of great majesty to see Lucy Darling play either or both of those rooms. The sky, as they say, is the limit, and, as Lucy has shown us, time and again, she is up for anything.

Lucy Darling, the Mid-Atlantic-accented siren who embodies the silver screen goddesses of days gone by, is the character creation of theatrical Jaq-of-all-trades Carisa Hendrix. Hendrix, who has (literally) done just about every type of work one can do as an entertainer, has taken home multiple awards in the arena of magic, and even holds a record with those nice people over at Guinness. And with all this training, and all these accomplishments, what has made Hendrix a (growing) household name is Lucy Darling - who actually IS a household name; while some are still learning the name of Lucy’s inventor, many have committed Lucy Darling to memory. Hendrix had some Lucy Darling videos go viral as early as 2020. Then, somewhere about 2024, Lucy Darling went International, and, these days, both Darling and Hendrix are seeing the world, as booking after booking after booking brings the various Lucy Darling shows to the fans who have fallen in love with the hourglass-figured, flame color-coiffed purveyor of laughs galore, astute advice, and mystical magic. The reels one sees on the socials are an accurate representation of the Lucy Darling aesthetic, but the reason the fans flood the venues is that every performance is different, every interaction is new, every adventurous moment at a Lucy Darling show is happening in real time. That is because La Darling makes her audience her scene partner, and what the two create in the moment depends entirely on what the scene partner gives to the Diva, and what the Diva does with it. It is “Yes and” at the highest level, and it is the grandest, most glamorous rollercoaster ride you may ever go on.

Lucy Darling is the Main Attraction at a show like the November 4th presentation, YOU’RE WELCOME, but there is a team of people who go into making one of her programs what they are, and what they are is a straight-up variety show, with sections that showcase Hendrix’s multiple talents. For instance, Lucy does the heavy lifting, but she always has a sidekick at the piano (per her social media videos, where each of them can be seen in action), and, at The Beacon, she had her most frequent Musical Director, marvelous Mark Ettinger, with her. Together, Darling and Ettinger are an ongoing Vaudeville team, circling back around to one another throughout the evening for either lengthy or brief bits of banter and comedy; and Mark often chimes in from the piano during one of Lucy’s skits - he is a major component to the comedy. With his wild buffoonery and her refined madcappery, the twosome keeps the audience in stitches as Lucy leads the throng through a crowdwork section, an improv segment, a q&a portion, a magic act, some bits of frippery, and a finale. That’s a lot of variety, a lot of entertainment, a lot of whimsy, and a lot of laughter, in short: a lot of bang for your buck. It is an inordinate amount of activity for one Diva to dole out, but at the end of the night, Lucy looks not exhausted but exalted. She appears nourished by the exchange of energy between herself and her audience (and it should be noted that Carissa Hendrix often does pre-show meet-and-greets where they discuss the creation of Lucy and the process that goes into creating the show, and that Lucy Darling does post-show meet-and-greets where the fans can get a few minutes and a photo with their dearest Darling). It is a very generous offering that Hendrix, Darling, and Co. provide for the fans - they are to be commended and congratulated.

They are also to be commended for the inclusion of captioning in their evening, for those in the audience who might benefit from some audible assistance. As a member of the deaf and hard of hearing community, this writer felt a wash of relief and a sense of visibility when the words appeared on the Gi-Normous screen that filled the background of the stage. And much to the delight of the SRO room, the captioning didn’t just serve a purpose - it was fodder for comedy. As Lucy pointed out, the captioning was a new addition to the proceedings, and sometimes it would get words wrong; she implored the audience to let her know when that happened, and, boy, did they. Lucy would be in the middle of a sentence, and the peals of laughter from the crowd caused a pause, a look-see, and a gleeful reaction of surprise, shock, delight, appall, and even appreciation, depending on how great the resulting laugh was. Hendrix (who directs all of their shows) knows precisely how to give the audience what they want, from the Hollywood red carpet look of the set design to the inclusion of a butler named Chris Combs, there to contribute to the comedy, and an on-the-stage cameraman named Coal Halverson, responsible for capturing on camera all of the audience participation so that the room full of people can see the interactions firsthand. Lucy’s entire act is spectacular (the improv can be tricky, but on November 4th, the audience participants were on fire, so the segment slayed), but the crowd work is Lucy’s specialty, and a leading focus in her work, both live and online. Strutting across the stage in her famous royal blue satin gown, Lucy selects, at random, guests seated near the stage, and she dives into in-depth conversation with them (or all-too-brief ones, depending on the answers from the patron). Her ability to think on her feet is put to the test, and she always comes out on top, as she quips, cracks wise, and even gets her Don Rickles on with the people down front. I suspect ticket buyers go out of their way to get those special seats because the chance to have Lucy Darling make fun either with or of you is one that cannot be missed. And the length of the stage at The Beacon is considerable, so November 4th was a wealth of wonderment as Lucy brought her A game (and, by the way, she doubled back to these people later in the show, ALWAYS remembering their names and specific details about their lives - it was impressive, to be sure). The entire time Lucy conversed with these people, Halverson had his camera poised on them, keeping the screen lit up, and the rest of us rolling in the aisles.

Halverson also came in handy in Act Two, when Lucy left the stage and came into the audience for some sleight-of-hand. Hendrix is a much-lauded prestidigitator and has a variety of magic acts they do for their fans. At The Triad in ‘25, Lucy did a stunning magic act that involved a bar and mixed cocktails - very colorful, very visual, very easy to see - but at The Beacon, she worked with a variety of audience members who gave her their jewelry (rings, to be specific) so that she could do a magic trick, on camera and with audience members justthisclose to where she was standing, in the aisle, and working. Thanks to Halverson’s camera and Joseph Eddy’s skill with the lighting, audience members throughout the room could see the magic happening, crisply, clearly, right up on that big-ass screen on the stage. It’s different playing a room like The Beacon, as opposed to a room like The Triad, and Hendrix and Co. have made the transition with ease (though one hopes they won’t stop playing the small rooms because an intimate audience with Lucy Darling is a truly special occasion). Whatever the room, a Lucy Darling show is a barrel of laughs, especially with playful soundboard operator Abi Seidenberg getting in on the action by teasing Lucy with some inappropriate (or, sometimes, quite appropriate) sound cues to surprise our Leading Lady in the middle of a bit. Hendrix has surrounded theirself with a crackerjack team, all hell-bent on making every Lucy Darling experience the greatest it can be. From start to finish, a Lucy Darling show is one surprise after another, even though the format doesn’t change very much. We all know there will be crowd work; we all know there will be the Ask Lucy section (a linchpin in these shows); we all know there will be magic - the key elements are in place, and the devotees know it, they are waiting for it. But given the nature of Lucy’s on-the-spot collaborations with the audience, there’s no way for each show to be anything but a surprise. Do you guys remember the movie The Wizard of Oz? And how, at the end of the film, Professor Marvel has a black bag from which he extracts something for each of the fellowship on the trail of the Yellow Brick Road? That’s what a Lucy Darling show is like - and she is The Marvel, forever reaching into her bag (probably silk or satin, and definitely beaded) to pull out something wonderful and surprising for every person who bought a ticket - only en masse. She doesn’t just do magic. She IS magic. And to conjure her up, you only have to say the magic words: Oh Nuo.

Get all the information you need on Lucy Darling, including social media pages, merch, tour dates, locations, and ticket sales, on the Carisa Hendrix website HERE.

Mark Ettinger is on Instagram HERE.

Members of the Lucy Darling team not mentioned in this article are:

Jack Brandtman - Video Director

Amber Dagdagan - Tour Manager / Company Manager

Luke Adams - Head of Design and Manufacturing

Eric Munoz - Audio Engineer

Bree Dagdagan - Head of Graphics & Assistant Tour Manager

The photos in this article are by Lucy's Guest Experience Manager, James Murphy, who has a photography page on Facebook HERE.

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