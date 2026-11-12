My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Review: John Pizzarelli & Jessica Molaskey at Cafe Carlyle...A Family Affair
A family united by love, laughter, and extraordinary music at Cafe Carlyle..... John, Jessica, & Maddie
What a joy it was last night to spend an evening with a family that clearly takes such delight in one another! After years of laughing along with comedian Sebastian Maniscalco’s hilarious stories about the antics, arguments and occasional disagreements of his Italian family, it was a treat to experience something quite different up close at Café Carlyle: the annual November residency of John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey at the legendary supper club. It's always a musical event of the highest order, but this year there was an added attraction: the presence of their supremely talented daughter, Maddie. A family affair filled with Harmony with a capital H, music, laughter, affection and enough personality to remind us why there is nothing quite like the virtuosity, creativity, comedic conversation of John Pizzarelli and Jessica, Molaskey… and now to discover that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree with daughter Maddie Pizzarelli. In this new show Singer Songwriter Heaven they celebrated singers and songwriters of the pop, jazz, folk and theater world with brilliant musical arrangements and superb vocal interpretations. Make sure you become part of their extended family whenever they gather.
Isaiah J. Thompson’s dazzling piano work, complemented by Mike Karn’s superb bass playing, completed an extraordinary musical experience.
Find more upcoming shows at Cafe Carlyle on their website here. The Pizzarelli residency continues through November 14.
Alex & Maddie
Cafe Carlyle
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