Review: John Pizzarelli & Jessica Molaskey at Cafe Carlyle...A Family Affair

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

What a joy it was last night to spend an evening with a family that clearly takes such delight in one another! After years of laughing along with comedian Sebastian Maniscalco’s hilarious stories about the antics, arguments and occasional disagreements of his Italian family, it was a treat to experience something quite different up close at Café Carlyle: the annual November residency of John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey at the legendary supper club. It's always a musical event of the highest order, but this year there was an added attraction: the presence of their supremely talented daughter, Maddie. A family affair filled with Harmony with a capital H, music, laughter, affection and enough personality to remind us why there is nothing quite like the virtuosity, creativity, comedic conversation of John Pizzarelli and Jessica, Molaskey… and now to discover that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree with daughter Maddie Pizzarelli. In this new show Singer Songwriter Heaven they celebrated singers and songwriters of the pop, jazz, folk and theater world with brilliant musical arrangements and superb vocal interpretations. Make sure you become part of their extended family whenever they gather.

Isaiah J. Thompson’s dazzling piano work, complemented by Mike Karn’s superb bass playing, completed an extraordinary musical experience.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone