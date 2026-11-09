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Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY

I think Joan Baez would be very pleased with this show

By:
Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY

Just when you think you know who Andréa Burns is and what she does, the actress/singer goes and shatters yet another glass ceiling. This gal’s resumé is peppered with versatility and skill and her tribute to Joan Baez just adds another feather to her cap. I think Joan Baez would be very pleased with this show as was the audience at the The 92NY New York's Lyrics & Lyricists audience. What remarkable timing for a show centered on artistry, activism and patriotism. In a week when those very themes resonate so deeply, the evening felt especially poignant, powerful and timely. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as Andréa and her talented crew traced the extraordinary life of Joan Baez through words and song.

We heard all the songs you might expect from legendary folk songwriters such as Mary Chapin Carpenter, Phil Ochs, Bob Dylan, Dave Loggins, Joan and others in this show. André Burns served as both host and star performer of this Lyrics & Lyricists presentation, and excelled at both. Her warmth and engaging presence made her a delightful host, while her magnificent, Broadway-honed soprano soared throughout the David Geffen Stage at Kaufmann Concert Hall, filling every corner with its power and beauty. Steph Amoroso and Cal Mitchell added their voices in wonderful support, while André's special guest, Terrence Mann, provided another memorable highlight.

Andréa Burns, who conceived this remarkable production, saved one of its most moving moments for the finale. By then, Joan Baez’s extraordinary life and legacy had clearly touched the hearts of everyone in the audience, whom Andréa invited to join the cast in singing “America the Beautiful.” It was a stirring, heartfelt moment and a truly beautiful way to bring a beautiful tribute to Joan Baez to a close.

The show featured direction by Peter Flynn. It was written by Karen Zacarías. It featured Music Director Steve Marzullo on piano, with Ann Klein on guitar, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf on cello, Mary Ann McSweeney on bass, and Emma Ford on drums.

The final performance of this show is tonight at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available here.

See photos from the show below.

Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY Image


Andréa Burns

Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY Image


Andréa Burns

Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY Image


Andréa Burns & Cal Mitchell

Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY Image


Andréa Burns

Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY Image


Joan Baez

Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY Image


Andréa Burns

Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY Image


Cal Mitchell, Andréa Burns, Steph Amoroso

Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY Image


Cal Mitchell, Andréa Burns, Steph Amoroso

Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY Image


Andréa Burns

Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY Image


Terrence Mann & Andréa Burns

Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY Image


Terrence Mann & Andréa Burns

Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY Image


Terrence Mann & Andréa Burns

Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY Image


Terrance Mann

Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY Image


Terrance Mann & Andréa Burns

Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY Image


Steph Amoroso

Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY Image


Andréa Burns

Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY Image


Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf & Steve Marzullo

Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY Image


Andréa Burns

Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY Image


Joan Baez

Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY Image


Andréa Burns

Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY Image


Andréa Burns

Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY Image


Peter Flynn & Andréa Burns

Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY Image


Jessica Molaskey & Andréa Burns

Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY Image


Liz Callaway & Andréa Burns

Review: Is Andréa Burns Simply a Unicorn?..THE ARTISTRY AND ACTIVISM OF JOAN BAEZ AT 92NY Image


Andréa Burns & Caroline Sorokoff

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