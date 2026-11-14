Review: HERE'S TO LIFE at 54 Below Is a Celebration of Life In Song

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Ann Hampton Callaway’s latest show, Here's To Life at 54 Below, takes us on a journey through the highs and lows, and the beauty woven throughout it all. One might assume a show with this title would focus on life's celebrations, but Ann gives us something far more nuanced. She reminds us that the difficult moments and the joyful ones exist side by side, and that perhaps we need one to fully appreciate the other. That sentiment comes through particularly poignantly in her interpretation of “But Beautiful,” which captures an emotion that is both deeply personal and universally understood.

From her very first note, Ann makes us feel as though we've arrived somewhere in the middle of an evening among old friends. Her opening, a playful medley of two Peggy Lee classics, “This Is a Very Special Day” and “It's a Good Day,” sets the tone for a room full of smiles, applause, and an immediate sense of connection. The rest of the performance ebbs and flows effortlessly as she moves between melodies and stories, finding the humor, heartbreak, and unexpected moments of grace in each.

Ann possesses a remarkable ability to connect with an audience, and her talents extend well beyond her extraordinary voice. She's an expressive performer, a gifted storyteller, and an accomplished songwriter. At one point, she even invites the audience to help create a song on the spot! But what makes her so compelling is the way she brings all these elements together. Nothing feels like a collection of separate talents or carefully assembled moments. Instead, the entire performance unfolds with such warmth and sincerity that it feels like one continuous song. I found myself completely immersed, wishing it didn't have to end.

As a singer myself, I was particularly taken with Ann's vocal flexibility and control. She could sing me the phone book and I'd be captivated! Her phrasing is something special, allowing familiar lyrics to reveal new meanings and emotions. She doesn't simply perform a song; she inhabits it, making every interpretation distinctly her own. The arrangements, masterfully crafted by Music Director Billy Stritch, were equally impressive. Alongside Martin Wind on bass and Tim Horner on drums, the trio created a rich, responsive soundscape that complemented Ann's singing without ever competing with it. Their interplay was a joy to witness.

We were also treated to a special appearance by Ann's longtime friend and fellow cabaret star, Jeff Harnar, as they performed “The Glory of Love.” The affection between the two was immediately apparent, as their voices blended seamlessly and their shared history seemed to find its way into every note. They reminisced about their friendship, including one particularly touching memory Jeff shared about running into Ann at the airport after visiting his sick mother. Ann suggested they call his mother and sing her a song. It's a simple gesture, but one that speaks volumes about the healing power of music and the kind of person Ann is beyond the stage.

While nearly every number in the set could be considered a highlight, one moment caught me completely off guard. There are certain classics so deeply embedded in our collective memory, so frequently heard over the years, that we can sometimes forget just how much feeling they hold. Ann's a cappella interpretation of “Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz brought it all rushing back. Stripped of accompaniment, her voice filled the room with an intimacy that was almost overwhelming. She invited us to bring our loved ones into the experience and remember those we've lost. You could hear a pin drop. I had tears in my eyes before the first chorus. It was one of those rare occasions when an entire room seems to share the very same feeling, without anyone needing to say a word.

I left 54 Below trying to find a single word to describe Ann Hampton Callaway's gift and came up short. It's difficult to articulate what happens when artistry, musicianship, and human connection come together so completely. Perhaps that's the beauty of it. Some experiences don't lend themselves to easy descriptions. They simply stay with you. I'll leave it at this: go see Here's To Life for yourself, and then tell me if you can find the words.

Tickets to the final night of this show tonight are available for in-person and livestream tickets on 54 Below’s website

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