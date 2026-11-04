Review: HEEEERE'S JOHNNY! and Marilyn Maye at the Dutch Treat Club

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Well, the word came down from Raissa Katona Bennett, the Dutch Treat Club’s entertainment chair: “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?” A quick mental spin through my New York City Entertainment Rolodex produced just one name that could possibly explain the excitement in Raissa’s voice. One name that would make this more than just another Tuesday dinner. Marilyn Maye!

One of Marilyn’s most devoted fans, Johnny Carson was brought to life through the words of the nights speaker… comedian, filmmaker, and host of The Carson Podcast, Mark Malkoff, who gave us tempting snippets of information from his book, Love Johnny Carson: One Obsessive Fan's Journey to Find the Genius Behind the Legend. Mr. Malkoff interviewed over 400 friends and close associates of Carson.

The Dutch Treat Tuesday dinner was, predictably, oversold, with tables packed with guests who had grown up watching Johnny Carson. The entertainment portion opened with a video and Ed McMahon’s unmistakable “Heeeeere’s Johnny!” followed by Carson introducing his self-proclaimed “super singer,” Marilyn Maye. The Dutch Treat dining room erupted in a standing ovation, with cheers filling the room, as Marilyn—who had been watching the same video of her younger self singing on The Tonight Show—made her dramatic entrance to greet an audience already on its feet.

For Eda and me, it was a wonderful trip back in time, to an era of entertainment that holds so many memories. But the real magic was yet to come. To sit there and watch 98-year-young Marilyn Maye take command of the room, displaying the same extraordinary talent, vitality, and sheer joy of performing that have defined her remarkable career, was simply exhilarating. I found myself thinking how fortunate we all were to be there to witness it. Some evenings are enjoyable, some are memorable, and then there are evenings like this one. Marilyn didn't just entertain us; she gave us a memory we will carry with us for a very long time. What a night for the Dutch Treat Club!

Marilyn took on this “gig” with nothing more than a pianist at her side, a testament to the extraordinary strength and endurance of her vocal instrument. At the keyboard was the remarkable David Pearl, whose accompaniment provided the perfect musical partnership. And what a job he did as Marilyn did some “creative” improvising.

And, by the way, the ever-witty Marilyn leaned over toward my front-row table and made a point of instructing me to be sure to include the word “Creative” in my review. Consider it done! Just another delightful, inspiring and thoroughly entertaining evening with the one and only Marilyn Maye!

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