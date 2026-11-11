Review: Ginger Minj in The BROAD'S WAY at 54 Below Is Extraordinary

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I’ll lead with this. The Broad’s Way may be the best put-together cabaret I have ever seen, and I say that with my whole heart.

The beautiful 54 Below was packed with an exuberant and diverse crowd for The Broad's Way, Ginger’s celebration of a brand new album of show tunes by the same name. The very funny Douglas Goodhart opened the show and set the tone for what would be a spectacular evening of story and song. He wasn't just a great comedic opener. He was integral part of the through line of this tight, brilliant show, and his amazing insights into acting brought the house down.

Then Ginger took the stage in a sequin pant suit, and even under all those lights, the sequence couldn't out-sparkle her eyes or her smile. She opened with “For the Gaze,” a perfect vehicle for her rich, expressive voice. From her first second on stage, she played to every section of the room, connecting with every person in it. And man, can she use her eyes. From the first few notes, it was clear we were in for a SHOW!

Douglas returned to introduce the glue of the evening: nine acting tips, guaranteed to take anyone straight to the Broadway boards. Those tips became the guide points of her well crafted show, which, in this case, charted Minj's own journey to become a Broadway star.



Now, it would be really ballsy to build a whole show around becoming a Broadway star if you didn't have the goods. In fact, it could be humiliating. But Ginger has the goods. She has them in spades. If you loved her on Drag Race, All-Stars, Stop That Train, or Hocus Pocus 2, hold onto your hat (does anybody still wear a hat [besides Elphaba]?), because you haven't seen anything yet. We all knew she was funny. We all knew she could sing. But when it all comes together in a perfect show tailored to showcase her singing, acting ,and comedy chops…fireworks.

I'm not going to tell you the nine steps, because I don't wanna spoil Ginger’s show (which you should see when it has encores or tours). But I will tell you that every step launched a crisp story that gave us insight into her life, from her humble beginnings in Florida to her journey to New York, her dreams, and all the highs and lows. And every one of them tied perfectly to the song that followed.

Spoiler alert: if you don't wanna know the songs she sings (several are on the EP but most aren’t), skip ahead to the last few paragraphs.

On "Backwoods Barbie," her voice is perfect. I believe with my whole heart she would've made Dolly proud. Her take on "Extraordinary" was a charming and funny crowd-pleaser. "The Impossible Dream" was full of rich resonance and beautifully held notes.

Now let's talk about "When You’re Good to Mama." Mic drop. Ginger Minj is Mama Morton. Broadway's comedy Queen, Julie Halston, was my date for the evening, and midway through the number she leaned over and whispered, “Has she played Mama?” I said, “No,” and Julie replied, “She’s perfect for it.” I'll second that. She could step in with no rehearsals and bring the house down. She earned multiple well-deserved bursts of mid song applause. Chicago, I know you LOVE some star casting. Well, here's the star.

She followed the song with a shout-out to all the queens who've had success on Broadway and national tours, including the wonderful Peppermint, who is in the audience. Her "Ladies Who Lunch" was beautifully acted. And in this song, like all the others, she got laughs, and never in a cheesy or forced way. She found the humor in the drama, which is so innately human and so often overlooked by actors. That ability is a gift.

"My New Philosophy" was a wonderfully funny duet with Douglas Goodhart (the man has earned a healthy Internet following, and he is ready for his big-time break). It was another perfect song for Ginger and the two fit together beautifully.

Then Carrie St. Louis, soon to star as Dolly in the much-anticipated DOLLY: A TRUE ORIGINAL MUSICAL at the St. James Theatre, joined Ginger for a smashing take on "Suddenly Seymour." Carrie was magic. And once you got past the huge red wig, Ginger was suddenly Seymour (see what I did there?). In all honesty, Minj's voice was a perfect fit for the song, and the duos harmonies were more delicious than the raspberry pistachio cake Julie and I shared. And the cake was shockingly delicious (seriously). When the number ended, Julie leaned over again. “Carrie is going to be a big star. A big star.” I believe Ms. Halston's prediction will come true.

"I Am What I Am" was a masterpiece. Taking on a beloved gay anthem is a huge task, and Ginger made it all her own. It drew applause throughout, and it deserved every bit of it. Her voice rang out, tender, and soft and driving all at once. It's a number that should live in her repertoire forever (and she should play Albin, obviously). A true wow.

For her encore, she delivered a magical Defying Gravity. She opened it with Madame Morrible’s speech (a dream role for Ginger), and once again she could step into that role with no rehearsals. True to form, she got the laughs but never lost the heart. And Ginger flying on a Dollar General broom for the finale? Altogether perfect.

The show was over, but the crowd wasn't done. There were chants and screams for more. Ginger leaned over to her musical Director, Takeru Saito, and asked, “Do we have anything else? He began to play Happy Birthday. Ginger jumped right on it (she is a ‘yes and’ queen, after all) with a sultry Monroe take, but in true Ginger fashion, it morphed to Barry White by the end. The applause was riotous.

A special nod to Takeru Saito, whose musical direction and work on the keys were artful.

When I say, Ginger Minj could play Seymour as effortlessly as she could play Mama Morton, I am not speaking lightly. That is a range. Being on Broadway is Ginger's dream, and it deserves to come true. She has the talent as Ginger and as Joshua, so let's see which one gets their name on the boards first, because both will be there.

The Broad’s Way is a well-written and beautifully crafted romp. It's a true star vehicle. Well done, Ginger. You were extraordinary. Next stop, Broadway.

Ginger Minj’s album The Broad’s Way is out now. Learn more about Ginger and get the album here.

For more about the upcoming shows at 54 Below, visit their website.

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