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I’ve reached the age where passwords and credit card numbers constantly slip my mind, yet the most meaningful numbers remain permanently etched in my memory. Old phone numbers, childhood addresses, my Social Security number—and one special code that unlocks a flood of unforgettable entertainment and camaraderie: S7471, my Friars Club membership. The physical card may be long gone, but the memories are still vivid.

Likewise, while the legendary show-business institution founded in 1907 and brought to an untimely close in 2024 may no longer occupy its former home at the famed “Monastery” on 55th Street, its spirit has found a new place to call home. Determined not to let the cherished traditions of the Friars fade into memory, a group of former members, led by Rehanna Almesstica, came together to establish The New York Friar Society—ensuring that the friendships, fellowship, laughter, and unmistakable Friars spirit continue to thrive.

The New York Friar Society, an outgrowth of the famed Friars Club, gathered at The Triad Theatre Sunday November 22 for a celebration honoring Barry Dougherty, who for 25 years was the historian of the Friars Club. True to the great Friars tradition, the evening had its share of laughs, tears, and those moments that, as every Friar knows, are best left with the words: 'What happens in the Friars, stays in the Friars!’

Statement from The New York Friar Society:

"It is with profound sorrow—and enduring love—that The New York Friar Society shares the passing of our beloved friend, Advisory Board member, and inaugural Keeper of the Flame honoree, Barry Dougherty.

For twenty-five years as the historian of the Friars Club, Barry was the living memory and unmistakable wit of our community. He guarded our stories, sharpened our punchlines, and reminded us that show business, at its finest, is simply another word for family.

This Sunday, November 22, we were preparing to gather at The Triad Theater for a celebration with Barry in the wings. Instead, we will shift the room into a living memorial in his honor—a place where grief and laughter sit side by side, and where every joke and every story lands with real weight because he lived it"

True to the enduring show-business spirit of “the show must go on,” the Friars once again did what they have done for 120 years: entertained themselves with an extraordinary lineup of performers and speakers in an afternoon that was a wonderful reminder of what show business is really all about. Had Barry Dougherty been writing this chapter of the club’s history, he would surely have done so with the wit, warmth, and flair that made his writing so special.

I can't use S7471 to charge a drink anymore, but it still has plenty of credit when it comes to ordering up memories. The New York Friars Society’s afternoon at The Triad brought them all rushing back.

Lou Vogel accepted the Keeper Of The Flame Award for Barry, which was presented by Rehanna and Dara Gottfried.

The show, produced and hosted by Bob Spiotto, featured Rohanna Almesstica,, Bob Spiotto, Jamie deRoy, Bill Boggs, Judy Gold, Billy Reece, Steven Scott, Bill Zeffiro, Bob Greenberg, Sandy Ehlers, Cory Kahaney, Sean Harkness, Marcus Goldhaber, Stone Brothers, Marieann Meringolo, Will Friedwald, Dave Konig, Alex Forstenhausler, Amadeo Fusca, John Pizzi and Laura Slutsky.

See photos from the night below, and find more upcoming shows at the Triad on their website here.

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