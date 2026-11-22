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Sorry Not Sorry, showcased all the reasons why women should stop apologizing with a good amount of sass, spunk and sharp wit. Although the show’s clever theme paved the way for a myriad of songs, the true joy of this cabaret was in the celebration of four close friends. Taylor Alfano, Kelsey Porter, Jacqueline Vier and Jillian Weimer have known each other for years, with many friendships spanning over a decade. It is no surprise then that these four would put together an afternoon filled with charisma and attitude. You never knew what they were going to do next, making for a lively and fast-paced performance.

Jillian Weimer kicked off the show with a beautiful rendition of “Who’s Sorry Now?” The Connie Francis hit showcased Weimer’s strong alto voice and set the tone for what would be a delightful afternoon. Other highlights included “Right Hand Man” from Something Rotten! Sung by Taylor Alfano whose bright, pingy voice and strong stage presence were exactly what the challenging number called for. In contrast, Alfano's rendition of "Something to Shout About" from Boop! The Musical, showed the softer side of her diverse vocal talent. I knew Alfano from our time doing theater together in Southeast Michigan and although it has been over a decade since our last encounter, I was thrilled to see her back onstage and better than ever.

Jacqueline Vier wowed the audience with "Leave You" from Follies as well as “Back to Before” from Ragtime. Both of these ambitious songs were well-suited for Vier’s powerhouse voice, each exploding with character. Kelsey Porter delivered a deeply tender rendition of “Anytime (I Am There)” a lesser known Williams Finn song that sounded brand new in Porter’s lovely voice. Weimer got the crowd grooving with a lively rendition of Laura Nyro's "Stoney End" bringing a much-needed energy to the show's second half. It's as if Weimer's searing vocals were made for the '60s hit.

Though many of the anecdotes shared between numbers were lost on those who did not know the performers personally due to references of others not on stage, the chemistry between the four was undeniable. The most impressive moments came when the women sang together. Alfano and Porter gave us a gorgeous rendition of “In His Eyes” from Jekyll and Hyde that is sure to stick with me for quite some time. The only thing missing from this show's well constructed song selection were more full cast numbers, as this tight-knit group sounded wonderful together. My favorite moment came during the last number when all four performers sang “You Don’t Own Me”. The popular song originally recorded by Lesley Gore has never sounded so powerful. All four voices blended in a way only the closest of friends could, delivering a stunning end to the show.

Overall, Sorry Not Sorry was an entertaining afternoon of women reclaiming their lives and celebrating one another. It’s clear these performers have something truly special together. I hope to see more of these four endearing friends collaborating again soon.

Tickets to more shows at the Beechman Theatre are available on their website here.

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