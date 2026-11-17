NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

“If everything goes right and nothing goes wrong, we might . . . Just . . . Kiss!”

Walking into the Triad Theater, audiences are greeted by a preshow PowerPoint presentation, which switches between fun facts about the three performers and definitions of terms that will be important in the next hour, including AO3, Renaissance Faires, and, of course, shipping. There is also quite the amusing rating - “Rated R for: improvised profanity, recreational drug miming, aggressive sapphic situations, boys smooching, intimate medical disclosures, desecration of childhood pop-culture icons, reckless violations of canon, and several things Walt Di$ney absolutely did not intend.”

Self-described as an “absolute chaos blender of a show,” FanFic is the love child of Leah Orleans and Chloe Baldwin, more commonly known in the Renaissance Faire world as Stahr Power and Mornyng Knight. Accompanied by music from Morgan Howard (Ecco the Bard), the show explores what it means to be queer, along with some impressive circus tricks. Every show is unique, as both Orleans and Baldwin take on characters within their characters of Stahr Power & Mornyng Knight - quite the character-ception!

For those who have come to FanFic with no idea of what fanfiction is? Fear not, as there is a song explaining it at the top of the show. Quite ironically, an audience member in the front row is clueless on the subject, so they are serenaded by the performers. Just in case those watching on the livestream are unfamiliar with fanfiction (pretty doubtful), parts of the song are directed towards the many cameras around the venue.

To add some extra spice to the evening, both Orleans and Baldwin have kept the identities of their characters secret to everyone except Howard, leading to the absolutely hilarious reveal that our lovers this evening will be “The Beast” from Beauty and the Beast (Orleans) and . . . Troy Bolton from High School Musical (Baldwin). Even though it’s very early on in the show, it’s quite the highlight, as the pure joy on the faces of the couple is spectacular. But, quickly, they slip into character, and the show really begins.

The Beast, described as a “Furby but jacked,” is feeling even more isolated after the loss of his last love interest, and has locked himself away in a tower. Troy Bolton, however, is a “comphet teen” on top of the world, combining his loves for sports and music even after breaking up with his girlfriend. Almost immediately, there are some funny complications, with both Orleans and Baldwin breaking character to ensure the audience that Troy is canonically eighteen. But the story gets going pretty quickly, the setting changing to a high school as Troy auditions for the spring musical and encourages Beast to break out of his shell.

As performers on the Ren Faire circuit with a strong presence on social media, the trio are very keyed into the interests of their audience, throwing out references to cheers of approval. A particular highlight is the cast list for the spring musical, which includes Jacques ze Whipper, Erika Ishii, Troye Sivan (the wrong Troy!) and, of course, Mayor Mamdani. It’s all very silly, especially when the couple truly begin to fall for one another, with “Something There” from Beauty and the Beast playing in the background as The Beast reveals his hidden bush(es) to Troy. Even Ecco the Bard gets involved in the romance, using the spring musical auditions to audition for a threesome with The Beast and Troy, and then enthusiastically watching them perform - she likes to watch.

Along with the romantic comedy, there are also some circus tricks throughout the show. There are some fun moments when the pair of unexpected lovers literally juggle together, showing off their chemistry as Howard sings and plays guitar in the background. There are quite a few limitations to the tricks given the size of the venue, but Orleans and Baldwin make it work, and easily play off moments when things go wrong. It is also impressive to see how quickly the pair are able to transition between silly puns and serious stunts, turning professional the second an element of danger appears in the act.

The show was advertised at 75 minutes but ran just under an hour, with the love story being nicely wrapped up with an emotional speech before a final circus trick. The moral of the story is plainly told, as, just like those who write fanfiction, “We get to rewrite any script that has been given to us.” It is a lovely sentiment for those who may feel as though they are the outsiders in the stories of others, being free to be who they are in this space. And, one will never hear a more romantic “Come at me bro” in any other show!

A quick shoutout must go to the “Queen of Merchandise,” Matricia, who was able to weave in between tables with ease, selling show-exclusive stickers, pins, and other merchandise before and after the performance.

Ultimately, FanFic is a silly, chaotic, yet utterly heartfelt story of love and acceptance. Orleans, Baldwin, and Howard make the perfect onstage trio, combining their talents to create an hour of joy for an equally enthusiastic audience. No two shows will ever be the same, making it one that audiences can see multiple times without getting bored. While they can be found across the country at Renaissance Faires, one can only hope to see more of them in New York City!

FanFic ran on 5 November at the Triad Theater. Instant replay is available for view up to one month after the performance. Tickets available here.

More upcoming shows at the Triad are available here.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone