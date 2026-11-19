NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

I can’t say whether David Sabella selected “Everything Old Is New Again” as his opening number with the Dutch Treat Club’s demographics in mind—after all, a good portion of the membership could qualify for the Social Security Club! Whatever his thinking, the choice was a hit, earning him a rousing reception from the enthusiastic crowd gathered for Tuesday’s luncheon.

The lunch featured David Sabella, the internationally acclaimed singer and actor whose credits span Broadway, National Tours, and opera and concert stages worldwide. A winner of the 1995 Luciano Pavarotti International Voice Competition, he starred on Broadway as Mary Sunshine in the landmark 1996 revival of CHICAGO with Bebe Neuwirth, Ann Reinking, and Joel Grey — a role he triumphantly recreated in August 2025. And just last night, he told us, they celebrated the 30th anniversary of CHICAGO, where he made a cameo appearance on stage for their gala anniversary performance. He joked that the party was so fabulous, that he came straight from the party to perform for us which he did, with his glorious voice. He treated us to “Everything Old is New Again” and “Marie the Rain” by Peter Allen and then a special arrangement of “My Own Best Friend” with “My Own Space” by Kander & Ebb that really landed. He was accompanied brilliantly by Broadway music Director Colin Freeman.

Next up was Angelica Page in conversation with Foster Hirsch about her book, Bountiful: Growing Up with Geraldine Page, A Daughter’s Memoir.

Hirsch, a veteran film historian, author, and professor at Brooklyn College is a highly regarded interviewer known for his deep dives into film noir, theater history, and 1950’s Hollywood culture. He was the perfect person to lead Ms. Page through an interview that gave us a great overview of her book about her mother, as he personally knew both of her parents. She shared that her relationship with her mother was warm, close and happy, and relayed many memories of their life together, and her mother’s impressive career. An American actress, director, producer, writer and the only daughter of legendary actors Rip Torn and Geraldine Page, has appeared frequently onstage on-and off-Broadway, earning an Outer Critic’s Circle nomination for best Solo Performance, the Helen Hayes Award for Best Actress, and the New York People’s Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress. She promised that her next book will be about her father Rip Torn.

Yes…at The Dutch Treat Club….Everything Old Is Made New Again by interesting speakers and performers.

More on Dutch treat club Recent Articles Photos: Grammy Nominee Karrin Allyson & Deborah Grace Winer at Dutch Treat Club

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone