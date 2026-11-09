Review: ELDER MILLENNIAL at Don't Tell Mama Is Brilliantly Unpredictable

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I never miss an opportunity to see Lena Moy-Borgen’s shows. I’m guaranteed to be fascinated by her creative genius, enjoy at least one stellar mashup, and leave inspired as an artist. You never know what will happen on stage, and I’m always on the edge of my seat waiting to find out.

Lena’s latest show, Elder Millennial, debuted at Don’t Tell Mama on Friday to a packed house spanning multiple generations, all of whom laughed, sang along, and bopped their heads to the beat.

This show hits close to home, covering a generation I also grew up in. Lena instantly establishes time and place from her very first note, displaying nostalgic items as she takes us back in time with a parody of “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid.

Lena brings us inside her clever brain as she manages to convincingly compare Little Women to a Disney musical (I won’t ruin it by sharing the title here), running through the storyline with songs that complement it perfectly. I don’t know what goes on inside that brain, but boy, is it fun to watch what she creates.

Lena excels at surprising audiences, and Elder Millennial is no exception. Props, audience participation, a pop quiz, and juggling (yes, JUGGLING!) are all injected into the show. So even if you aren't an elder millennial yourself, there's plenty to enjoy in this hour of entertainment.

Most of the songs are uptempo, keeping the energy high as we revisit the worlds of the Spice Girls, Backstreet Boys, 4 Non Blondes, and Boyz II Men. Lena also gives us plenty of cathartic sing-along moments, allowing us to relive the music and nostalgia of a generation.

Kelly Wohlford's direction brings the world of the '90s and early 2000s to life, while Music Director Katy Pfaffl builds the musical landscape that elevates Lena's storytelling. Together, they create an experience that is as entertaining as it is nostalgic. In mere seconds, I'm transported back to high school, wearing Hard Candy baby blue nail polish, watching Britney Spears on TRL while doing homework in front of my Trapper Keeper. That's the magic of this show: it taps into the musical memories we didn't even realize we were holding onto.

Having since grown into adulthood, Lena looks back at this generation with both affection and a more discerning eye. As a wife and mother of two, she brings a different perspective to some of the more problematic themes we may have overlooked back then. It also begs the question: Have you ever truly LISTENED to the lyrics of “Oops!... I Did It Again”?

There are two more chances to catch this fly show at Don’t Tell Mama, November 9th and 13th at 7 p.m. Come for the nostalgia, stay for the mashups, and you may never look at your childhood playlists quite the same way again.

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield

Tickets to Elder Millennial are available online here.

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