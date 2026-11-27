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“A comedy show can be anything”

After a two-year absence, comedy group Business Casual returns to New York with Sicko Psycho Mode Reunion at Union Hall as part of the New York Comedy Festival. The group, made up of comedians Jeremy Elder, Cory Peter Lane, and Hunter Saling, has found success in LA, including a popular podcast. This triumphant return to New York promised both “sunny new material” and special guests.

Unfortunately, things did not work out as planned, as one member of the trio, Elder, is unable to make it to New York City. Now, one may assume this is because of all of the grounded flights, but Lane and Saling reveal the truth in a video Elder recorded before he was heading to the airport, revealing he was shot. It’s a hilarious way to let Elder be involved and to have a moment of misdirection to start the show.

Lane and Saling also confess that they have written everything that day, warning audiences of the chaos that is to come. This leads to the pair reading many of their bits from their phones, which takes a little away from the comedic timing but contributes to the spur-of-the-moment feel of the show as a whole. Some highlights from the two include a long list of ridiculous nominees for “Inventor Awards,” and the return of one of Lane’s more infamous characters previously seen in Stamptown shows, Israeli Santa Claus.

As the show must go on, there is a competition for who will replace Elder as the third member of Business Casual, with the audience getting to vote by how loud they cheer. There is quite a diverse group auditioning for the role, including “Swedish Jeremy,” “Girl Jeremy,” and “Upside-Down Jeremy,” with “Swedish Jeremy” ultimately being given the title.

The first comedian in the line-up is Andrew Eisenberg, who plays the intern on Business Casual’s podcast. It’s his first time performing in New York City, and he starts off strong, but then he makes a 9/11 joke that doesn’t go over too well, leaving the audience unsure of what to think of him. It’s a shame that was the final joke in his set, as the beginning had quite a bit of potential.

Next up are the hosts of the YAY! Podcast, Meg Bitchell and Andrea Rose, who do an incredible parody of “Alexander Hamilton” from Hamilton dressed as Charlie and Erika Kirk, fake blood included. It’s probably the highlight of the night and gets some of the biggest laughs. They then do an entirely different skit (still in the costumes) about two people coming up with letters of the alphabet, which doesn’t go over as well as the song but is still well-received.

Instead of doing a typical comedy set, Geoffrey James has instead written an episode of Sex and the City, but there’s on problem - he’s never actually seen the show. All of the comedians come on stage and read from the scripts provided by James, and while there are some great moments, particularly from one of the YAY! Podcast hosts playing Samantha, it does go on for a bit too long. There is also a bit of a recurring character, Mr. Math, a performer who runs on stage with a clipboard, posing math problems to the audience and dancing around. It’s a bit of a strange one, but it gets especially chaotic when Lane and Saling realise they completely forgot to inform Mr. Math of when he would be needed, leading to some hilarious nonverbal improv.

Now, it feels a bit unfair to review the final comedian, Rachel Coster, as she walked onto the stage in tears, telling the audience that she had just seen a film that made her cry and question everything. The audience is giving mixed reactions of sympathy and amusement, and, post-You Can See Everything, one might ask if she is simply putting on a performance in the style of Nathan Fielder. If it’s an act, it’s very well-done - if not, one can only hope she’s doing alright.

Ultimately, Business Casual: Sicko Psycho Mode Reunion is, as one might expect from a Business Casual show, chaotic, made even more so by the absence of Elder, but Lane and Saling take it in stride. They seem to thrive in the moments of uncertainty, being able to laugh at themselves when things predictably go wrong. It’s a fun night out, and one can only hope to see the full trio return to NYC soon.

Business Casual: Sicko Psycho Mode Reunion ran on 14 November at Union Hall as part of the New York Comedy Festival.

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