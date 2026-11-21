NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Pianist and composer Charu Suri and singer and songwriter Lizzie Thomas teamed up at Weill Recital Hall for a double concert on November 13. (Broadway World’s pre-concert interview appears HERE.)

Charu Suri is a Grammy®-nominated pianist and composer known for blending several styles and fusing Indian ragas with more traditional jazz. This concert focused on her fusion of raga and bossa nova. Her set celebrated her upcoming album, Bossa Raga, recorded with maestro Ron Carter.

During her set, Suri, accompanied by bassist Eduardo Belo and drummer Rogério Boccato, sat at the Steinway grand. Though she made opening remarks and set up each piece in her ten-song set, her small, unamplified speaking voice was impossible to understand. A program accessible by QR code had the set list and musician names, which helped.

The opening number, “Beach Walk” (or “Bagesri Bossa”), felt like a boat ride, with a repeating long-short-short-short ostinato rhythm. Belo’s bass solo was quite good.

For “Sunrise in Rio” (or “Sankarabaranam”), Suri brought up flutist Premik Russell Tubbs, who played on her album Shayan. Here, Belo started the piece with a very dissonant solo before Suri and Tubbs came in. The ethereal sound of the piece was punctuated by their unison playing with occasional harmonies. Tubbs’ playing had overtones that occasionally gave the illusion of two flutes in unison.

Suri called spoken-word artist Lisa Marie Simmons for three pieces, beginning with “The Longest Night,” an original piece by Simmons. Marco Cremaschini composed the music for her Worm in a Book album, which Simmons wrote about her young life as a “bookworm type.” Simmons has an excellent, powerful speaking voice that could be clearly understood in this mike-less room. Tubbs was now on clarinet. The piece was reminiscent of the old “beat poetry” of the 1950s, though without bongos. While most of this was spoken, Simmons sang part of the piece. The ending couplet, “I pray for expression… I pray for peace,” was powerful.

The biggest highlight of the set was “JOURNEY,” which featured V. Selvaganesh on the kanjira, a small a small South Indian frame drum used in Carnatic classical music, folk traditions, and devotional bhajans. The size of a tambourine and with a natural skin, it has a surprisingly deep sound. Selvaganesh’s right hand performs strums, thumps, and high-speed work, sometimes punctuated by his own sounds. Selvaganesh is fascinating to watch and seemingly plays improvisationally, with ever-changing rhythms, but it is clear that he and Suri have created the rhythms together. They are quite attuned to one another, executing their intricate rhythms with great precision. There is joy present in his face. This number earned them a standing ovation.

Another special guest, violinist Kersten Stevens, joined Suri and Tubbs for a finale on “Mohanam Hymm” from Suri’s Shayan album, an interesting number that could have been written for an old Western movie soundtrack.

Suri brought up Lizzie Thomas for the next part of the evening. Thomas is a New York City-based jazz vocalist, songwriter, producer, educator and independent label owner who has realized nine albums, the first eight establishing her as a traditional jazz artist focused on the Great American Songbook. At this concert, Thomas celebrated her new album, "This is FREEDOM." Written, arranged, and produced entirely by Thomas, this collection of original songs celebrates “authenticity, creativity, resilience, and the courage to live freely,” per the program, and reflects a deep transformation of her musical and life focus.

The stunning and statuesque Thomas was dressed in the same outfit as on her album cover, a sort of silver goddess dress. Her mane of hair was bright red on one side and black on the other, which could represent an outward reflection of an inner dichotomy, or merely a fashion statement. Considering her musical transformation, her appearance brings to mind Lady Gaga or Madonna, two artists who have constantly reinvented themselves over the years.

Pianist Shedrick Mitchell accompanied Thomas on both piano and Hammond organ, along with bassist Daniel Winshall and drummer Charles Haynes.

With Mitchell first playing what sounded like a famous classical piece, Thomas opened with “All I Can Say,” which seemed to mix country and jazz. Though she has a beautiful voice, the unmiked Weill stage made her sound as if she were in another room.

Thomas moved to the side of the piano, while Mitchell switched to the Hammond, for “People On the Left & the Right.” This was a message song. “People on the left and on the right, do you …” followed by questions for the listener. A dramatic and trippy piece, it was intense and spellbinding.

On another “heavy” song, “You Need Me,” Thomas reacted to the booming bass and drums, dancing around the stage like a teen girl in her bedroom. Movement is key to her performance. At times she beckons the audience, sometimes evoking a belly dancer with Greek zills, though she did not have them.

When Thomas sang the words “watch me, watch me” on the nearly madrigal “I Am Creator,” it felt like her mantra as a performer. It is impossible not to watch her. Thomas brought back Stevens to play violin to complete the piece.

The next song was a real switch-up, as Thomas performed the only non-original song in her set, “You Taught My Heart to Sing,” Ironically, not recognizing the song, this writer wrote in his notebook, “This could be a standard.” Turns out it was Thomas’s interpretation of McCoy Tyner and Sammy Cahn’s 1985 song, and is a newly recorded single by Thomas, arranged by Mitchell.

“After All This Time” is a song Thomas wrote about finding love again. Stevens again provided beautiful violin accompaniment. Remarkably, she seemed to be was singing directly to each person in the audience.

The hook in Thomas’s final song, “Community,” was “come together” - not like The Beatles’ song - but more like a mantra, which she had the audience sing at the end.

Charu returned for a “bonus track” with her trio to complete the evening.

This was a very good concert, with a major caveat. Weill Recital Hall may be vaunted for its acoustics, but its lack of amplification proved problematic for voices. The piano, bass, flute and percussion sounded wonderful, while Suri's spoken introductions were virtually inaudible. Thomas's beautiful voice was sweet but faint, with most of her lyrics overwhelmed by the instruments. Only spoken-word artist Lisa Marie Simmons, with her deep, powerful voice, could be readily understood. For Suri's instrumental set, this was a minor annoyance. For Thomas, whose lyrics are central to her music, it was a major frustration. Still, she is a compelling artist, both visually and sonically. This writer looks forward to hearing her properly amplified in another venue.

Follow Suri @charusurimusic on Instagram, and @CharuSuriTrio on Facebook.. Learn more about Lizzie Thomas at https://www.lizziethomasofficial.com.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone