RAVEN'S STARS IN CONCERT Will Come to THE GREEN ROOM 42

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The Green Room 42 will present "Raven's Stars" in Concert on November 6 at 9:30 p.m. Based on a true story, Raven's Stars centers around the life of Raven, a young autistic artist who struggles to cope with her mentally ill mother. She meets Theo, a poet, and they bond through their shared need to create the beauty they lack in their difficult lives, finding inspiration from the immense natural beauty surrounding them. When Raven finds herself in a life-threatening relationship, she manages to escape only with the help of her grandmother and the tragic sacrifice of a friend.

Raven's Stars in Concert plays at The Green Room 42 on November 6 at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available starting at $21.75, with no food or beverage minimum.

Raven is being performed by local autistic actress Lison Tunick. Joining Tunick in this five-person cast are Marco Giacona, Keith Weiss, Amber Dow, an original Chicago premiere cast member, and Sarah Warshavsky.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 opened in 2017 and has since become one of New York City's most celebrated destinations for live performance, dining and special events. Rising above Times Square, The Green Room 42 brings together a cabaret, rooftop and supper club under one brand, offering nightly shows, all-day dining from breakfast through dinner, and a seasonal rooftop bar.

Since its debut, The Green Room 42 has hosted more than 5,000 artists, including Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler and Judy Kuhn.

Guests enjoy dishes, signature cocktails, craft beer and a curated wine list served tableside. The venue includes spaces across the cabaret, supper club and rooftop for performances, social gatherings and private events.

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