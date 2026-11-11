RANDY ROBERTS LIVE! to Play Encore Performance at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

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An encore performance of Randy Roberts LIVE! will be presented at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Friday, December 4 at 7pm. The debut performance on September 25th was a sell out! There is a $35 cover charge and $25 food/beverage minimum Tickets are on sale now.

Randy Roberts LIVE! is an old-school, classic drag show! A cross between Ann-Margret, Joan Rivers and Don Rickles, Randy uses his sharp wit, stunning costumes, and big voice to takes audiences on a trip from the showrooms of Vegas to the soundstages of Hollywood right on to the Great White Way of Broadway. On the way, he'll drag out (pun intended) Bette Midler, Liza Minnelli, Cher, and that fiery red head him/herself Randy Roberts. Everyone's welcome to join this all live vocal, all sequin and rhinestone extravaganza that is Randy Roberts LIVE!

Randy Roberts is an actor, singer, director and world-renowned female impersonator. He has been entertaining audiences, for over 30 years. Hailing from Norfolk, VA, he started in community theater and found a niche in female impersonation. First in small bars and clubs then to theaters, showrooms, and casinos, across the globe. Including the long running Las Vegas drag revue “Boy-Lesque”, at the Sahara Hotel and Casino performing as Ann Miller, with an 11-piece orchestra and back up dancers. From Vegas Randy performed in Madrid, Spain in “Mascara”, an impersonation revue featuring world renowned male and female impersonators. While in Madrid, Randy started creating what would become his one-man show. Randy has starred in reviews in casinos, theaters and clubs from Honolulu to San Juan, Chicago to Key West, and points all over the map.

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