RAGTIME, & JULIET, HEATHERS and More Understudies to Perform at AT THIS PERFORMANCE… at The Green Room 42

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AT THIS PERFORMANCE…, the ongoing concert series celebrating Broadway and Off-Broadway standbys, understudies, and alternates, will return to The Green Room 42 on Monday, November 23, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Hosted and produced by casting director Stephen DeAngelis, the 202nd edition of the series will feature performers from & Juliet, Ragtime, Heathers The Musical, Midnight, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, Copperfield! The New Musical, and The King's Critique.

The monthly concert series provides understudies, standbys, and alternates with an opportunity to showcase their talents and share behind-the-scenes stories about their experiences working on Broadway and Off-Broadway.

The November 23 lineup includes:

Jon Balcourt will serve as musical director and accompanist.

Created by DeAngelis, At This Performance… has been recognized in BroadwayWorld's list of Best Club, Cabaret and Concert performances. The series highlights the versatility of performers who cover leading and featured roles across New York theater productions.

The Green Room 42 has hosted performances by artists including Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, and Judy Kuhn.

At This Performance… will take place Monday, November 23, at 7 p.m. at The Green Room 42, located on the fourth floor of YOTEL NYC at 570 Tenth Avenue in Manhattan.

Tickets are available at TheGreenRoom42.com or at the box office on the evening of the performance. The concert will also be available via livestream.

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