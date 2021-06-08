Poetry/Cabaret Presents QUEERED!

New York "Variety Salon" Poetry/Cabaret is back to celebrate Pride with its final (we hope) online show. If you're somewhere staying in, they're here for you-and if you're going out, join them first for a cocktail! In the latest installment in the series, "QUEERED", the cast serves as much queerness as they can in 90 minutes. Host Thomas March's topical monologue will cover traveling while gay, King Tut's penis, and (unrelated) food poisoning. The show will feature poetry from Benjamin Garcia, Gabrielle Calvocoressi, and Samuel Ace; musical performances from David LaMarr & Darnell White, Chris Ruetten, and Madge Dietrich; and comedy from Alex Kim & Sophie Santos. Music Director Drew Wutke will be keeping things lively and smooth. (Pay what you can, when you can-suggested donation $15, before, during, or after the show. Venmo: @PoetryCabaret; Paypal: poetrycabaretnyc@gmail.com.)

Streaming on Facebook Live and and Poetry/Cabaret's YouTube channel:

https://www.facebook.com/PoetryCab

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFlfRxfbeoqGcqQN1lWltsQ