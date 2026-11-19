"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: The Lineup with Susie Mosher - November 10 at the Green Room 42
The 11/10 edition of the no-holds-barred variety show featured a range of talent from established acts like BETTY to fresh talent like David Marino and Ava Nicole Frances
THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER is a vibrant variety show that showcases a mix of artists from Broadway, cabaret, music, and comedy. The show promises a unique blend of talent and entertainment, making it a lively addition to the city's performance scene. Susie Mosher hosts this dynamic event, which always ensures a night of surprises and creativity.
The Tuesday November 10, 2026 edition of the LineUp was held at the Green Room 42 in the heart of Manhattan. See photos from the show by photographer Conor Weiss.
Find more upcoming shows at the Green Room 42 on their website here.
Follow the LineUp on Instagram here to be the first to find out when the show is back.
Susie Mosher with Matt Baker on piano, John Miller on bass and Shannon Ford on drums. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Matt Baker on piano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
David Marino. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
David Marino. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Mark Hartman. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Mary Porter. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Mary Porter. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Mary Porter. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
The Drinkwater Brothers. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
The Drinkwater Brothers. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
The Drinkwater Brothers. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Alyson Palmer (of BETTY). Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Elizabeth Ziff (of BETTY). Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Amy Ziff (of BETTY). Photo credit: Conor Weiss
BETTY. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Scott Barbarino & The Bev Naps. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Anna Anderson and Scott Barbarino. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Scott Barbarino & The Bev Naps. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Darnell White. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Diva LaMarr. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Diva LaMarr. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Diva LaMarr and Darnell White. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Diva LaMarr and Darnell White. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ava Nicole Frances. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ava Nicole Frances. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Isaac "Algonzo" Ketter. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ava Nicole Frances. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ava Nicole Frances. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ava Nicole Frances and band. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ava Nicole Frances and band. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Ava Nicole Frances. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
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