NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER is a vibrant variety show that showcases a mix of artists from Broadway, cabaret, music, and comedy. The show promises a unique blend of talent and entertainment, making it a lively addition to the city's performance scene. Susie Mosher hosts this dynamic event, which always ensures a night of surprises and creativity.

The Tuesday November 10, 2026 edition of the LineUp was held at the Green Room 42 in the heart of Manhattan. See photos from the show by photographer Conor Weiss.

Find more upcoming shows at the Green Room 42 on their website here.

Follow the LineUp on Instagram here to be the first to find out when the show is back.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone