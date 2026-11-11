Photos: Tedd Firth's 50th Birthday Celebration concert at Birdland NYC

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

As the official Broadway at Birdland Monday club photographer and weekly Broadway World content contributor for the past 13 years, I’ve photographed (on and offstage) an incredible array of talent. I’ve captured performers in every stage of their professional lives. I’ve shot 18-year-olds who’ve gone on to amazing careers, and I’ve photographed 98-year-olds who are still at the peak of their legendary influence. It’s a privileged joy. But just when I think I’ve seen it all…



This past Monday night - November 9th, 2026 - will go down in history as one of the most incredible nights of entertainment the NYC nightclub world has witnessed. The room was electric. The music was stellar. It also perfectly illustrated my first comment.



Monday night Birdland NYC headlined the incomparable Pianist, Accompanist, Arranger, and Music Director Tedd Firth with his trio AND big band.



In honor of Mr. Firth’s 50th birthday he wanted something different.

Something special.

Something to make his birthday memorable.

He succeeded above and beyond by bringing a talent lineup to the stage that those lucky enough to attend will remember for a long, long time. His guests ran the gamut of ages and performance styles…with a heavy lean to the jazzy side of Tedd’s standout arrangements.

It may have been the worst kept secret in the Nightclub world as to who some of his surprise guest singers would be. His house was sold out and absolutely packed for this occasion.



For his birthday he invited a whole roster of headline performers for whom he has played for nearly 30 years. His guest list ranged from Broadway & Cabaret stars to 20-somethings just beginning to infuse the jazz world with their artistry.

They are his friends. And his friends are legendary.



Tedd isn’t just supportive of their set list, he’s supportive of their careers.

Supporting the artists is what Tedd is all about.

As Brian Stokes Mitchell declared from the stage “Tedd isn’t just a incredible pianist, he’s an incredible accompanist.” Those skills are different from each other and he is both. He plays differently for every singer he works with. He knows when to add grace notes and when to lay out. He can be counted on to play a jazz virtuoso piano break, add a little filler behind the patter, or play a Broadway overture worthy introduction. He can make a 3-piece trio sound like a symphony and a 16-piece band sound as intimate as a whisper.

All of that was on full display this night.



His “secret” surprise performers for the night were, in performance order -

Bernadette Peters (“Old Friends/No One Is Alone”), Tom Wopat ("But Not For Me/The Last Night of The Year”), Melissa Errico (“It’s All Right With Me/Blame It On My Youth”), Brad McNett (“She Loves Me”), Brian Stokes Mitchell (“1940’s Songbook Medley/Lush Life”), David Marino (“I’ve Got The World On A String”), Kate Kortum (“Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered”), Nicolas King (“Pick Yourself Up”), and Marilyn Maye (“On The Street Where You Live/Here’s To Life”).



There was, of course, that incredible Big Band which included the Tedd Firth Trio -

Saxophones: Andy Farber, Jordan Pettay, Sam Dillon, Brandon Wright, Kurt Bacher

Trumpets: Brian Pareschi, Kellin Hanas,, John Lake, Mark McGowan

Trombones: Michael Boscarino, James Burton III, Sara Jacovino, Jennifer Wharton

Guitar: Matt Munisteri

Bass: David Finck (Tedd Firth Trio)

Drums: Mark McLean (Tedd Firth Trio)



The evening was a smash hit. The phrase “This whole night is like a fever dream” was repeated by many.

Some nights, like Tedd Firth’s talent, are inimitable.

HOME | Tedd Firth



Home - Birdland Jazz Club & Theater

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone