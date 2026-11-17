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Joe's Pub has announced a new slate of shows, including Tamer Nafar, Jen Kirkman, Dom Flemons, and the pairing of Martha Wash and Marsha Warfield. The lineup also features Kaki King, Richard Perez, Generation Women: Revelry, and the holiday favorite A Murray Little Christmas, which has been added by popular demand. The full list of newly announced engagements is available on the Public Theater's Joe's Pub page.

Generation Women: Revelry

Generation Women: Revelry

Tuesday, December 1 @ 7PM

Generation Women is a multigenerational storytelling night that invites a woman or non-binary performer in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s+ to share an original true story on a theme. The diverse line-ups are meant to make audiences laugh, cry, and reflect on the cycle of life. The mission of Generation Women is to amplify underheard voices, and create space for intergenerational connection and community. Hosted by Georgia Clark. All are welcome to join.

Revelry is the annual holiday show, with six women or non-binary storytellers, one per decade from their 20s to their 70s+, telling true stories from the holidays — the parties, the disasters, the traditions they keep and the ones they finally let go of, over Christmas and Hanukkah and everything in between. The years it all fell apart. The years it was somehow perfect. Attendees are invited to bring their office holiday party, their book club, or the friend they've been meaning to catch up with since March, and to wear their ugly Christmas or Hanukkah sweater — or their holiday party best.

Tamer Nafar: 3Gs – A Night of Hip-Hop and Storytelling

Tamer Nafar: 3Gs – A Night of Hip-Hop and Storytelling

Sunday, December 6 @ 6PM & 8:30PM

Dubbed 'the Chuck D of Palestinian hip-hop' by the Los Angeles Times, Tamer Nafar is a pioneering rapper, actor, writer, and activist whose work lives at the explosive intersection of art, politics, and personal history.

In 3Gs, a genre-bending evening of hip-hop, spoken word, and storytelling, Nafar brings together his latest album, In the Name of the Father, the Imam & John Lennon, and his debut book, 3Gs, to tell the multigenerational story of a Palestinian family navigating life in Lyd, a mixed Palestinian-Jewish city marked by violence, inequality, humor, and extraordinary resilience.

A founder and frontman of the groundbreaking Palestinian hip-hop group DAM, and co-writer and star of the acclaimed film Junction 48, Nafar has spent his career turning lived experience into art that is as provocative as it is deeply human. With the emotional force of theater, the rhythm of rap, and a storyteller's gift for finding humor in the darkest places, 3Gs is an intimate, electrifying journey through family, identity, and survival.

A Murray Little Christmas

A Murray Little Christmas

Tuesday, December 15 @ 6:30PM

Wednesday-Saturday, December 16-19 @ 9:30PM

Just Added! Saturday, December 19 @ 2PM

The King of Christmas, and 'hardest working middle-aged man in show business,' Murray Hill returns to Joe's Pub with his legendary holiday spectacular, A Murray Little Christmas. Part cabaret, part comedy show, and part messy holiday party, this annual tradition features surprise guests, live music, campy seasonal songs, and Murray's signature mix of razor-sharp wit and heartfelt cheer.

Attendees are invited to dress for the occasion, so come in your ugly holiday sweaters, cocktail chic, festive furry suits, or runway-ready reindeer outfits.

Richard Perez: I Have To Do This

Richard Perez: I Have To Do This

Friday, January 22 @ 7PM

Richard Perez presents I Have To Do This: a full-hearted, sexually explicit exploration of partnership, vulnerability, and, yeah, love. Told in a series of pantomimed vignettes, I Have To Do This encourages us to lead with our hearts, and to jump — for the net will surely appear …

Jen Kirkman: It's Good To Get Out Occasionally

Jen Kirkman: It's Good To Get Out Occasionally

Sunday, January 24 @ 8:30PM

After her sold out show, I'm Not Trying To Be Funny (But It's Okay To Laugh), last August, Jen Kirkman is back with a new one. She'll be reading stories about being a popular loner, confronting mortality through retina flashes, the pride and disappointment of being Generation X, de-centering men, hiring Etsy witches, getting older but feeling younger, and wondering if everything we were ever told is a lie.

The New York Times praises Kirkman's work as having 'the feel of that wonderful moment at the end of a party when you are left alone to gossip with your best friend.'

BARBA: Brazilian Body Percussion Musical

BARBA: Brazilian Body Percussion Musical

Wednesday, February 3 @ 7PM

This presentation will be a concert of the music from BARBA: Brazilian Body Percussion Musical, an ensemble-driven theatrical experience inspired by the real-life Brazilian body-music group Barbatuques and their founder, Fernando Barba. After a life-altering diagnosis, the group is invited to perform a make-or-break concert that could secure—or end—their future. Divided by grief and uncertainty, they must decide if they can continue without the man who defined their sound. Blending explosive rhythm with storytelling, BARBA: Brazilian Body Percussion Musical builds to a powerful realization: the heartbeat of their sound was never one man — it was always the collective.

NYC Ska Orchestra

NYC Ska Orchestra

Saturday, February 6 @ 7PM & 9:30PM

NYC Ska Orchestra is a 20-piece big band that creates and performs lush original compositions and arrangements of songs from the rich, historic, and culturally iconic Jamaican music styles of ska, mento, rock steady, reggae, and jazz of the 1950s, 60s and 70s. They blend the exuberant musical layers of the jazz big band era, soul and R&B with Jamaican roots music, effortlessly flowing into a unique, accessible, joyous, and danceable sound that audiences love. The band is jam-packed with Jamaican music legends, great singers, and top NYC players.

Dom Flemons

Dom Flemons

Wednesday, February 17 @ 7PM

Dom Flemons will be performing songs from his new album, Making American Music, which offers something particularly special: a concert experience that is equally entertaining, musically exceptional, and culturally rich. Through performance and storytelling, Dom connects the music audiences hear today to the musicians, instruments, communities, and traditions that helped create it, while demonstrating that American roots music is not a relic of the past, but a living tradition that continues to evolve.

EPIC Players: EPIC Underground

EPIC Players: EPIC Underground

Sunday, February 21 @ 5PM

A night of original works featuring God's Giggle by Shoshanna Gleich

God's Giggle is a one-woman autobiographical show about Shoshanna Gleich, a wildly imaginative young filmmaker whose promising career is halted by sexual assault and traumatic brain injury. Her creativity never stops bubbling — but something has changed: extraordinary opportunities continue to arrive, yet she finds herself unable to step through the doors opening before her.

Told through roller dance, original music, magical realism, humor, and her A-list co-star Fred—a shape-shifting fly with terrible timing—God's Giggle follows Shoshanna's journey from a life interrupted to a life reimagined — and finding her way back to YES.

Paul Muldoon and Rogue Oliphant

Paul Muldoon and Rogue Oliphant

Monday, February 22 @ 7PM

An evening of smart rock from Paul Muldoon, the Pulitzer Prize winning poet and lyricist, with Ray Kubian (Dean Ween Group), David Mansfield (Rolling Thunder Review), Asher Muldoon (The Butcher Boy), Cait O'Riordan (The Pogues), and Warren Zanes (The Del Fuegos). The Washington Post praises the group's 'raw languid spin on indie rock,' calling it 'a sly mix of nostalgia and startling freshness.'

TJ: The Alien Nowhere

TJ: The Alien Nowhere

Saturday, February 27 @ 7PM

TJ works out the third part of the Alien series. Come for the same fresh, incisive, and caustic wit, stay for the poetry of laughter to be found within the darkest of subjects.

It's Raining Queens starring Martha Wash and Marsha Warfield

It's Raining Queens starring Martha Wash and Marsha Warfield

Friday, April 9 @ 9:30PM

It's Raining Queens is a live variety show starring legendary dance-music vocalist Martha Wash and acclaimed comedian and actress Marsha Warfield.

Kaki King

Kaki King

Wednesday, April 21 @ 7PM

Hailed by Rolling Stone as 'a genre unto itself,' Kaki King is an innovative guitarist and composer celebrated for her groundbreaking techniques and captivating performances. With a career spanning over two decades, she has pushed the boundaries of acoustic guitar. Blending elements of rock, folk, and experimental music, Kaki has released 10+ albums and performed as a guest on a handful of national TV programs like The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Later with Jools Holland. Kaki's unique sound and artistic vision have garnered her a loyal following and numerous accolades, making her a standout figure in the contemporary music scene. She was ranked as one of Rolling Stone's '250 greatest guitarists of all time' and has over 75 million YouTube and Spotify streams.

About the Venue

Joe's Pub, a program of The Public Theater, was named for The Public's founder Joseph Papp. Since it opened in 1998, Joe's Pub has played a vital role in The Public's mission of supporting artists at all stages of their careers with an intimate space to perform and develop new work. Joe's Pub presents the best in live music and performance nightly, continuing its commitment to diversity, production values, community, and artistic freedom. In addition to one-night-only concerts and multi-night engagements, Joe's Pub is home to the annual Habibi Festival, which hosts artists representing contemporary and traditional musics of the SWANA (Southwest Asia/North Africa) region, and The Vanguard Residency, a yearlong curation series that celebrates the career, and community, of a prolific and influential artist, including Nona Hendryx, Judy Collins, Laurie Anderson, Barbara Maier Gustern, Angelique Kidjo, Margaret Cho, and Dr. Justin Vivian Bond. Murray Hill is the Vanguard for 2026-27.

With its intimate atmosphere and superior acoustics, Joe's Pub presents over 600 shows featuring artists based in New York City and touring performers from all over the world, and hosts over 100,000 audience members annually. Beyond public performances, Joe's Pub also leads artist development programs like New York Voices, a commissioning program that helps musicians develop new performance projects, and Joe's Pub Working Group, an artist-led development and collaboration cohort. Current commissioned artists include Lisa Stephen Friday, Dan Fishback, Lampert & Barsha, Morgan Bassichis, and EMEL.

Joe's Pub online: Website | Facebook | TikTok | Instagram | BlueSky | YouTube

Photo Credit: Tamer Nafar, Photo Courtesy of the Artist; Dom Flemons, by Emily Cummings; TJ, by Ashleigh Jordan; Kaki King, by Dave Meyer













Photo Credit: Tamer Nafar, Photo Courtesy of the Artist; Dom Flemons, by Emily Cummings; TJ, by Ashleigh Jordan; Kaki King, by Dave Meyer

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