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Over the course of a multifaceted career spanning four decades, Grammy and Tony Award-winning jazz giant Dee Dee Bridgewater has ascended to the upper echelon of vocalists, putting her unique spin on standards, as well as taking intrepid leaps of faith in re-envisioning jazz classics. She put together and incredible show at Birdland Jazz Club in Manhattan for one night only on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

Dee Dee was backed by Alexis Lombre on piano, Shirazette Tinnin on drums and Rosa Brunello on bass.

Learn more about Dee Dee and where to find her social media and tour dates on her website at www.deedeebridgewater.com

Find more upcoming shows at Birdland on their website here.

See photos from the November 11 show snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

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