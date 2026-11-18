"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: See Highlights of Dee Dee Bridgewater at Birdland Jazz Club
The November 11 show featured jazz giant Dee Dee Bridgewater with an all-star band
Over the course of a multifaceted career spanning four decades, Grammy and Tony Award-winning jazz giant Dee Dee Bridgewater has ascended to the upper echelon of vocalists, putting her unique spin on standards, as well as taking intrepid leaps of faith in re-envisioning jazz classics. She put together and incredible show at Birdland Jazz Club in Manhattan for one night only on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.
Dee Dee was backed by Alexis Lombre on piano, Shirazette Tinnin on drums and Rosa Brunello on bass.
Learn more about Dee Dee and where to find her social media and tour dates on her website at www.deedeebridgewater.com
Find more upcoming shows at Birdland on their website here.
See photos from the November 11 show snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.
Dee Dee Bridgewater and Rosa Brunello on bass Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Shirazette Tinnin on drums. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Alexis Lombre on piano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Alexis Lombre on piano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
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