Photos: See Highlights from TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES at 54 Below

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On Monday October 26, 2026, Very Intense Productions, ATNW, and AT Musicals In Concert presented TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES in Concert at 54 Below. With a show at 7 and 9:30 pm, an incredible lineup of New York City’s finest up-and-coming performers shared a concert presentation of the award-winning new musical TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES by Ryan Scott Oliver (35MM: A Musical Exhibition; Jasper in Deadland).

On the storm-ravaged island of Haverness–soon to be lost to rising seas–18-year-old Widow Clack, pregnant and living in exile at the lighthouse with her brother, prepares for the island’s final evacuation. But when a young man is found dead on the beach, the few remaining youth tasked with closing up the village turn on each other, unraveling into paranoia, betrayal, and violence. Set in a not-so-distant future shaped by climate catastrophe, Tomorrow, The Island Dies is a chilling new folk-horror musical (think Once meets Sweeney Todd). Blending gothic tradition with a razor-sharp contemporary lens, the show explores fear, fractured communities, and the haunting question: can we escape the storms we create?

The show featured an incredible 6-piece chamber orchestra and was directed by Mat Armada & Ryan Scott Oliver. It was music directed by Joshua Zecher-Ross.

Actor Therapy New Works (ATNW) develops and produces readings, workshops, and concerts of brand new musicals and plays cultivated by Actor Therapy students and faculty. Previous projects include Goliath, Out: A Queer Song Cycle, Hopeful, We Foxes, and more.

AT Musicals in Concert previously performed The Prom, Legally Blonde, The Wedding Singer, Spring Awakening, and Hair at 54 Below.

Learn more about the musical at ryanscottoliver.com

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.

Below, see photos from the 9:30 pm performance of TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES, which featured Oliver Callahan, James Cunha, Elena Reyes Farías, Hannah E Feldstein, Alexander Fernandez, MJ Hughes, Andy Kear, Hannah MacDonald (Flashdance national/international tour), Lizzie J. Maguire, Jane Margolis, Julie McConnell, Emily Mesa (How the Grinch Stole Christmas national tour), Jack B. Murphy, Tommy Page, Adrian Rivera, Allison Spann and Rebecca Alice Steiner



James Cunha (ensemble); Julie McConnell (ensemble); Rebecca Alice Steiner (Widow Clack); Allison Spahn (ensemble); Oliver Callahan (ensemble)

Hannah MacDonald (McKenzy); Emily Mesa (Shauna); Elena Reyes Farias (Shelly); Andy Kear (Ephrain); Jane Margolis (Kathryn); Jane Margolis (Kathryn); Adrain Rivera (Benji); Alexander Fernandez (Jacob)

Jane Margolis (Kathryn)

Adrian Rivera (Benji)

Tommy Page (Wyatt)

Alexander Fernandez (Jacob)

Jane Margolis (Kathryn); Alexander Fernandez (Jacob)

MJ Hughes (Bree); Andy Kear (Ephrain); Lizzie J. Maguire (Nadine); Jane Margolis (Kathryn); Alexander Fernandez (Jacob); Tommy Page (Wyatt); Hannah MacDonald (McKenzy);

Andy Kear (Ephrain); Lizzie J. Maguire (Nadine)

Emily Mesa (Shauna); Elena Reyes Farias (Shelly); MJ Hughes (Bree)

Jane Margolis (Kathryn); Adrain Rivera (Benji); Rebecca Alice Steiner (Widow Clack)

Jane Margolis (Kathryn); Rebecca Alice Steiner (Widow Clack)

Tommy Page (Wyatt); Hannah MacDonald (McKenzy); Emily Mesa (Shauna); Elena Reyes Farias (Shelly); MJ Hughes (Bree); Jack B. Murphy (Porter); Jane Margolis (Kathryn); Lizzie J. Maguire (Nadine); Andy Kear (Ephrain); Adrain Rivera (Benji);

MJ Hughes (Bree); Lizzie J. Maguire (Nadine); Elena Reyes Farias (Shelly)

MJ Hughes (Bree)

Andy Kear (Ephrain); Jane Margolis (Kathryn); Rebecca Alice Steiner (Widow Clack); Adrain Rivera (Benji);

Emily Mesa (Shauna); Elena Reyes Farias (Shelly)

Jane Margolis (Kathryn); Alexander Fernandez (Jacob); Tommy Page (Wyatt); Hannah MacDonald (McKenzy); Jack B. Murphy (Porter); Emily Mesa (Shauna); Elena Reyes Farias (Shelly); MJ Hughes (Bree); Andy Kear (Ephrain)

Jane Margolis (Kathryn)

Hannah E. Feldstein (Ms. Kelly);

Alexander Fernandez (Jacob)

Rebecca Alice Steiner (Widow Clack); Alexander Fernandez (Jacob)

Jane Margolis (Kathryn)

Jane Margolis (Kathryn)

Rebecca Alice Steiner (Widow Clack)

Adrian Rivera (Benji)

Rebecca Alice Steiner (Widow Clack)

Elena Reyes Farias (Shelly)

Adrian Rivera (Benji)

Andy Kear (Ephrain) Lizzie J. Maguire (Nadine); Jane Margolis (Kathryn); Hannah E. Feldstein (Ms. Kelly); Alexander Fernandez (Jacob)

Tommy Page (Wyatt); Hannah MacDonald (McKenzy)

Alexander Fernandez (Jacob); Jane Margolis (Kathryn);

Rebecca Alice Steiner (Widow Clack)

Lizzie J. Maguire (Nadine)

Adrian Rivera (Benji); Rebecca Alice Steiner (Widow Clack); Jane Margolis (Kathryn)

Hannah E. Feldstein (Ms. Kelly); Rebecca Alice Steiner (Widow Clack)

Alexander Fernandez (Jacob); Elena Reyes Farias (Shelly)

Hannah E. Feldstein (Ms. Kelly); Jane Margolis (Kathryn); Lizzie J. Maguire (Nadine); Andy Kear (Ezra)

Jack B. Murphy (Porter)

MJ Hughes (Bree); Lizzie J. Maguire (Nadine); Andy Kear (Ezra)

Jane Margolis (Kathryn); Lizzie J. Maguire (Nadine); Andy Kear (Ezra)

Adrian Rivera (Benji); Rebecca Alice Steiner (Widow Clack)

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