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Photos: See Highlights from TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES at 54 Below

On 10/26, Very Intense Productions, ATNW, and AT Musicals In Concert presented a concert reading of a brand-new musical by Ryan Scott Oliver

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Photos: See Highlights from TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES at 54 Below

On Monday October 26, 2026, Very Intense Productions, ATNW, and AT Musicals In Concert presented TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES in Concert at 54 Below. With a show at 7 and 9:30 pm, an incredible lineup of New York City’s finest up-and-coming performers shared a concert presentation of the award-winning new musical TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES by Ryan Scott Oliver (35MM: A Musical Exhibition; Jasper in Deadland).

On the storm-ravaged island of Haverness–soon to be lost to rising seas–18-year-old Widow Clack, pregnant and living in exile at the lighthouse with her brother, prepares for the island’s final evacuation. But when a young man is found dead on the beach, the few remaining youth tasked with closing up the village turn on each other, unraveling into paranoia, betrayal, and violence. Set in a not-so-distant future shaped by climate catastrophe, Tomorrow, The Island Dies is a chilling new folk-horror musical (think Once meets Sweeney Todd). Blending gothic tradition with a razor-sharp contemporary lens, the show explores fear, fractured communities, and the haunting question: can we escape the storms we create?

The show featured an incredible 6-piece chamber orchestra and was directed by Mat Armada & Ryan Scott Oliver. It was music directed by Joshua Zecher-Ross.

Actor Therapy New Works (ATNW) develops and produces readings, workshops, and concerts of brand new musicals and plays cultivated by Actor Therapy students and faculty. Previous projects include Goliath, Out: A Queer Song Cycle, Hopeful, We Foxes, and more.

AT Musicals in Concert previously performed The Prom, Legally Blonde, The Wedding Singer, Spring Awakening, and Hair at 54 Below.

Learn more about the musical at ryanscottoliver.com

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.

Below, see photos from the 9:30 pm performance of TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES, which featured Oliver Callahan, James Cunha, Elena Reyes Farías, Hannah E Feldstein, Alexander Fernandez, MJ Hughes, Andy Kear, Hannah MacDonald (Flashdance national/international tour), Lizzie J. Maguire, Jane Margolis, Julie McConnell, Emily Mesa (How the Grinch Stole Christmas national tour), Jack B. Murphy, Tommy Page, Adrian Rivera, Allison Spann and Rebecca Alice Steiner

Photos: See Highlights from TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES at 54 Below — photo 1 of 42


James Cunha (ensemble); Julie McConnell (ensemble); Rebecca Alice Steiner (Widow Clack); Allison Spahn (ensemble); Oliver Callahan (ensemble)

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Hannah MacDonald (McKenzy); Emily Mesa (Shauna); Elena Reyes Farias (Shelly); Andy Kear (Ephrain); Jane Margolis (Kathryn); Jane Margolis (Kathryn); Adrain Rivera (Benji); Alexander Fernandez (Jacob)

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Jane Margolis (Kathryn)

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Adrian Rivera (Benji)

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Tommy Page (Wyatt)

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Alexander Fernandez (Jacob)

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Jane Margolis (Kathryn); Alexander Fernandez (Jacob)

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MJ Hughes (Bree); Andy Kear (Ephrain); Lizzie J. Maguire (Nadine); Jane Margolis (Kathryn); Alexander Fernandez (Jacob); Tommy Page (Wyatt); Hannah MacDonald (McKenzy);

Photos: See Highlights from TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES at 54 Below — photo 9 of 42


Andy Kear (Ephrain); Lizzie J. Maguire (Nadine)

Photos: See Highlights from TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES at 54 Below — photo 10 of 42


Emily Mesa (Shauna); Elena Reyes Farias (Shelly); MJ Hughes (Bree)

Photos: See Highlights from TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES at 54 Below — photo 11 of 42


Jane Margolis (Kathryn); Adrain Rivera (Benji); Rebecca Alice Steiner (Widow Clack)

Photos: See Highlights from TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES at 54 Below — photo 12 of 42


Jane Margolis (Kathryn); Rebecca Alice Steiner (Widow Clack)

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Tommy Page (Wyatt); Hannah MacDonald (McKenzy); Emily Mesa (Shauna); Elena Reyes Farias (Shelly); MJ Hughes (Bree); Jack B. Murphy (Porter); Jane Margolis (Kathryn); Lizzie J. Maguire (Nadine); Andy Kear (Ephrain); Adrain Rivera (Benji);

Photos: See Highlights from TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES at 54 Below — photo 14 of 42


MJ Hughes (Bree); Lizzie J. Maguire (Nadine); Elena Reyes Farias (Shelly)

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MJ Hughes (Bree)

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Andy Kear (Ephrain); Jane Margolis (Kathryn); Rebecca Alice Steiner (Widow Clack); Adrain Rivera (Benji);

Photos: See Highlights from TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES at 54 Below — photo 17 of 42


Emily Mesa (Shauna); Elena Reyes Farias (Shelly)

Photos: See Highlights from TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES at 54 Below — photo 18 of 42


Jane Margolis (Kathryn); Alexander Fernandez (Jacob); Tommy Page (Wyatt); Hannah MacDonald (McKenzy); Jack B. Murphy (Porter); Emily Mesa (Shauna); Elena Reyes Farias (Shelly); MJ Hughes (Bree); Andy Kear (Ephrain)

Photos: See Highlights from TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES at 54 Below — photo 19 of 42


Jane Margolis (Kathryn)

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Hannah E. Feldstein (Ms. Kelly);

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Alexander Fernandez (Jacob)

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Rebecca Alice Steiner (Widow Clack); Alexander Fernandez (Jacob)

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Jane Margolis (Kathryn)

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Jane Margolis (Kathryn)

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Rebecca Alice Steiner (Widow Clack)

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Adrian Rivera (Benji)

Photos: See Highlights from TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES at 54 Below — photo 27 of 42


Rebecca Alice Steiner (Widow Clack)

Photos: See Highlights from TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES at 54 Below — photo 28 of 42


Elena Reyes Farias (Shelly)

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Adrian Rivera (Benji)

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Andy Kear (Ephrain) Lizzie J. Maguire (Nadine); Jane Margolis (Kathryn); Hannah E. Feldstein (Ms. Kelly); Alexander Fernandez (Jacob)

Photos: See Highlights from TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES at 54 Below — photo 31 of 42


Tommy Page (Wyatt); Hannah MacDonald (McKenzy)

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Alexander Fernandez (Jacob); Jane Margolis (Kathryn);

Photos: See Highlights from TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES at 54 Below — photo 33 of 42


Rebecca Alice Steiner (Widow Clack)

Photos: See Highlights from TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES at 54 Below — photo 34 of 42


Lizzie J. Maguire (Nadine)

Photos: See Highlights from TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES at 54 Below — photo 35 of 42


Adrian Rivera (Benji); Rebecca Alice Steiner (Widow Clack); Jane Margolis (Kathryn)

Photos: See Highlights from TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES at 54 Below — photo 36 of 42


Hannah E. Feldstein (Ms. Kelly); Rebecca Alice Steiner (Widow Clack)

Photos: See Highlights from TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES at 54 Below — photo 37 of 42


Alexander Fernandez (Jacob); Elena Reyes Farias (Shelly)

Photos: See Highlights from TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES at 54 Below — photo 38 of 42


Hannah E. Feldstein (Ms. Kelly); Jane Margolis (Kathryn); Lizzie J. Maguire (Nadine); Andy Kear (Ezra)

Photos: See Highlights from TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES at 54 Below — photo 39 of 42


Jack B. Murphy (Porter)

Photos: See Highlights from TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES at 54 Below — photo 40 of 42


MJ Hughes (Bree); Lizzie J. Maguire (Nadine); Andy Kear (Ezra)

Photos: See Highlights from TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES at 54 Below — photo 41 of 42


Jane Margolis (Kathryn); Lizzie J. Maguire (Nadine); Andy Kear (Ezra)

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Adrian Rivera (Benji); Rebecca Alice Steiner (Widow Clack)

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