My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: See Highlights from THE 3RD ANNUAL SPOOKY SPECTACULAR at 54 Below
On Saturday October 31, 2026, the fan-favorite concert came back bigger, bolder, and more electrifying than ever
After two wildly successful years, Productions by Stephan returned to 54 Below for The 3rd Annual Spooky Spectacular on October 31, 2026 at 9:30 pm. Back by popular demand, this fan-favorite concert came back bigger, bolder, and more electrifying than ever—delivering high-energy performances, killer vocals, and spine-tingling fun on NYC’s most iconic cabaret stage.
Featuring a cast of successful, celebrated, and truly iconic artists from the New York City performance scene, Spooky Spectacular brought together powerhouse talent from Broadway, national tours, television, and beyond. With thrilling arrangements, crowd-favorite Halloween hits, and unforgettable collaborations, this one-night-only event was a must-see celebration of music, creativity, and Halloween magic.
The night was produced by Sydney Stephan (she/her) and hosted by Jae XO (she/they). It featured Stephanie Ainsworth (she/her), Spencer Bowman (he/him), LJ Brodie (he/him), Sydney Michele Castiglione (she/her), Kira Cory (she/her), Miclo Cuauhtémoc González (he/they), Jeremiah Davila-Ulufanua (he/him), Sabina Demidovich (she/her), Funmi Erinle (she/her), Rachel Garr (she/her), Bridget Gooley (she/her), Nora Greenberg (she/her), Leo James (he/him), Sarah Liddy (she/her), Jillian Millette (she/her), Merrill Mitchell (she/her), Wei Ng (he/him), Isabella Orosco (she/her), Alexis Richelle (she/her), Emma Rogers (she/her), Nino Ruggeri (he/him), Katy Semple (she/her), Sophie Stromberg (she/her), Johanna Thornsberry (she/her) and Sarah Wolf (she/her).
Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.
See photos from the October 31 night.
Emma Rogers & Rachel Garr
Rachel Garr
Emma Rogers
Sophie Salerno Stromberg & Wei Ng
Wei Ng
Sophie Salerno Stromberg
LJ Brodie
LJ Brodie
Kira Cory
Bridget Gooley & Kira Cory
Bridget Gooley
Stephanie Ainsworth, Jae XO (host) and Sarah Liddy
Stephanie Ainsworth
Jae XO (host)
Nora Greemberg, Sabina Demidovich, Katy Semple, & Jillian Millete
Sarah Wolf
Jillian Millete
Nora Greemberg
Nora Greemberg & Jillian Millete
Jae XO, Nora Greemberg & Jillian Millete
Katy Semple
Sabina Demidovich
Sabina Demidovich & Katy Semple
Sophie Salerno Stromberg & Wei Ng
Funmi Erinle
Funmi Erinle
Sarah Wolf & Alexis Richelle
Alexis Richelle
Sarah Wolf
Sarah Wolf & Alexis Richelle
Sarah Wolf, Alexis Richelle, Jeremiah Davila-Ulufanua, Miclo Cuauhtemoc Gonzalez, Sydney Michele Castiglione, Bridget Gooley & Kira Cory
Miclo Cuauhtemoc Gonzalez & Sydney Michele Castiglione
Sarah Liddy & Stephanie Ainsworth
Wei Ng, Emma Rogers, Nino Ruggeri, Rachel Garr, & Sophie Salerno Stromberg
Sydney Stephan (Producer) & Jae XO (host)
Johanna Thornsberry
Johanna Thornsberry
Sarah Liddy & Stephanie Ainsworth
Spencer Bowman
Jeremiah Davila-Ulufanua
Jeremiah Davila-Ulufanua
Miclo Cuauhtemoc Gonzalez
Sydney Michele Castiglione
Merrill Mitchell
Merrill Mitchell
Sydney Stephan (Producer)
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