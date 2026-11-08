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Photos: See Highlights from THE 3RD ANNUAL SPOOKY SPECTACULAR at 54 Below

On Saturday October 31, 2026, the fan-favorite concert came back bigger, bolder, and more electrifying than ever

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Photos: See Highlights from THE 3RD ANNUAL SPOOKY SPECTACULAR at 54 Below

After two wildly successful years, Productions by Stephan returned to 54 Below for The 3rd Annual Spooky Spectacular on October 31, 2026 at 9:30 pm. Back by popular demand, this fan-favorite concert came back bigger, bolder, and more electrifying than ever—delivering high-energy performances, killer vocals, and spine-tingling fun on NYC’s most iconic cabaret stage.

Featuring a cast of successful, celebrated, and truly iconic artists from the New York City performance scene, Spooky Spectacular brought together powerhouse talent from Broadway, national tours, television, and beyond. With thrilling arrangements, crowd-favorite Halloween hits, and unforgettable collaborations, this one-night-only event was a must-see celebration of music, creativity, and Halloween magic.

The night was produced by Sydney Stephan (she/her) and hosted by Jae XO (she/they). It featured Stephanie Ainsworth (she/her), Spencer Bowman (he/him), LJ Brodie (he/him), Sydney Michele Castiglione (she/her), Kira Cory (she/her), Miclo Cuauhtémoc González (he/they), Jeremiah Davila-Ulufanua (he/him), Sabina Demidovich (she/her), Funmi Erinle (she/her), Rachel Garr (she/her), Bridget Gooley (she/her), Nora Greenberg (she/her), Leo James (he/him), Sarah Liddy (she/her), Jillian Millette (she/her), Merrill Mitchell (she/her), Wei Ng (he/him), Isabella Orosco (she/her), Alexis Richelle (she/her), Emma Rogers (she/her), Nino Ruggeri (he/him), Katy Semple (she/her), Sophie Stromberg (she/her), Johanna Thornsberry (she/her) and Sarah Wolf (she/her).

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.

See photos from the October 31 night.

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Emma Rogers & Rachel Garr

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Rachel Garr

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Emma Rogers

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Sophie Salerno Stromberg & Wei Ng

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Wei Ng

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Sophie Salerno Stromberg

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LJ Brodie

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LJ Brodie

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Kira Cory

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Bridget Gooley & Kira Cory

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Bridget Gooley

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Leo James

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Leo James

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Stephanie Ainsworth, Jae XO (host) and Sarah Liddy

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Stephanie Ainsworth

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Jae XO (host)

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Nora Greemberg, Sabina Demidovich, Katy Semple, & Jillian Millete

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Sarah Wolf

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Nino Ruggeri

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Nino Ruggeri

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Jillian Millete

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Nora Greemberg

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Nora Greemberg & Jillian Millete

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Jae XO, Nora Greemberg & Jillian Millete

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Katy Semple

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Sabina Demidovich

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Sabina Demidovich & Katy Semple

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Sophie Salerno Stromberg & Wei Ng

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Funmi Erinle

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Funmi Erinle

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Sarah Wolf & Alexis Richelle

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Alexis Richelle

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Sarah Wolf

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Sarah Wolf & Alexis Richelle

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Sarah Wolf, Alexis Richelle, Jeremiah Davila-Ulufanua, Miclo Cuauhtemoc Gonzalez, Sydney Michele Castiglione, Bridget Gooley & Kira Cory

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Miclo Cuauhtemoc Gonzalez & Sydney Michele Castiglione

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Sarah Liddy & Stephanie Ainsworth

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Wei Ng, Emma Rogers, Nino Ruggeri, Rachel Garr, & Sophie Salerno Stromberg

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Sydney Stephan (Producer) & Jae XO (host)

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Johanna Thornsberry

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Johanna Thornsberry

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Sarah Liddy

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Sarah Liddy & Stephanie Ainsworth

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Isabella Orosco

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Spencer Bowman

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Jeremiah Davila-Ulufanua

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Jeremiah Davila-Ulufanua

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Miclo Cuauhtemoc Gonzalez

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Sydney Michele Castiglione

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Merrill Mitchell

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Merrill Mitchell

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Sydney Stephan (Producer)

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