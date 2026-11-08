Photos: See Highlights from THE 3RD ANNUAL SPOOKY SPECTACULAR at 54 Below

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After two wildly successful years, Productions by Stephan returned to 54 Below for The 3rd Annual Spooky Spectacular on October 31, 2026 at 9:30 pm. Back by popular demand, this fan-favorite concert came back bigger, bolder, and more electrifying than ever—delivering high-energy performances, killer vocals, and spine-tingling fun on NYC’s most iconic cabaret stage.

Featuring a cast of successful, celebrated, and truly iconic artists from the New York City performance scene, Spooky Spectacular brought together powerhouse talent from Broadway, national tours, television, and beyond. With thrilling arrangements, crowd-favorite Halloween hits, and unforgettable collaborations, this one-night-only event was a must-see celebration of music, creativity, and Halloween magic.

The night was produced by Sydney Stephan (she/her) and hosted by Jae XO (she/they). It featured Stephanie Ainsworth (she/her), Spencer Bowman (he/him), LJ Brodie (he/him), Sydney Michele Castiglione (she/her), Kira Cory (she/her), Miclo Cuauhtémoc González (he/they), Jeremiah Davila-Ulufanua (he/him), Sabina Demidovich (she/her), Funmi Erinle (she/her), Rachel Garr (she/her), Bridget Gooley (she/her), Nora Greenberg (she/her), Leo James (he/him), Sarah Liddy (she/her), Jillian Millette (she/her), Merrill Mitchell (she/her), Wei Ng (he/him), Isabella Orosco (she/her), Alexis Richelle (she/her), Emma Rogers (she/her), Nino Ruggeri (he/him), Katy Semple (she/her), Sophie Stromberg (she/her), Johanna Thornsberry (she/her) and Sarah Wolf (she/her).

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