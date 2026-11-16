Photos: See Highlights from POWER LEVELS & POWER CHORDS at The Green Room 42

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Power Levels & Power Chords: An Anime Cabaret returned to The Green Room 42 on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 9:30 PM, bringing together an international ensemble of singers, theater artists, and instrumentalists for an electrifying celebration of anime music.

Set inside the stylish Green Room 42 cabaret at YOTEL New York Times Square, the production blends the energy of Japanese anime with the artistry of New York's musical theater and cabaret scene.

The show featured music inspired by beloved anime series including Attack on Titan, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more. From powerful opening themes to emotional ballads, the evening will showcase anime's memorable music through dynamic vocal performances and live instrumental accompaniment.

Read a review of a previous show here, and see photos from the November 4th performance below.

Visit the Green Room 42's website to see more upcoming shows at the venue, including future iterations of Power Levels & Power Chords.

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