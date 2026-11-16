"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: See Highlights from POWER LEVELS & POWER CHORDS at The Green Room 42
See photos from the 11/4 performance of the show
Power Levels & Power Chords: An Anime Cabaret returned to The Green Room 42 on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 9:30 PM, bringing together an international ensemble of singers, theater artists, and instrumentalists for an electrifying celebration of anime music.
Set inside the stylish Green Room 42 cabaret at YOTEL New York Times Square, the production blends the energy of Japanese anime with the artistry of New York's musical theater and cabaret scene.
The show featured music inspired by beloved anime series including Attack on Titan, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more. From powerful opening themes to emotional ballads, the evening will showcase anime's memorable music through dynamic vocal performances and live instrumental accompaniment.
Read a review of a previous show here, and see photos from the November 4th performance below.
Visit the Green Room 42's website to see more upcoming shows at the venue, including future iterations of Power Levels & Power Chords.
the Cast
Michaela Moore (Producer)
Koji Ono
Valeriya Voronova
Taylor Lynn
Sammi Colina
Koji Ono
Brooke Emmerich
Kian Debenham
Kian Debenham and Chris Mauro
Lexi Nieto
Brooke Emmerich
Annie Vee
Lexi Nieto
Koji Ono, Michaela Moore (Producer), Jaylie Mae Barnes
Lexi Nieto
Taylor Lynn, Julian Fadullon (Producer/MD) and Kian Debenham and the rest of the Cast
Brooke Emmerich
the Cast
Julian Fadullon (Producer/MD)
Michaela Moore (Producer) and Sammi Colina
Brooke Emmerich, Annie Vee and Jaylie Mae Barnes
the Cast
Taylor Lynn
Chris Mauro
Valeriya Voronova
Koji Ono, Michaela Moore (Producer), Jaylie Mae Barnes
Michaela Moore (Producer)
Taylor Lynn, Julian Fadullon (Producer/MD) and Kian Debenham
Taylor Lynn
Kian Debenham
Kazue Kiyono
Michaela Moore (Producer)
Kian Debenham and Chris Mauro
Kazue Kiyono and Koji Ono
Kazue Kiyono
Valeriya Voronova
Taylor Lynn, Julian Fadullon (Producer/MD) and Kian Debenham
Michaela Moore (Producer) and Jaylie Mae Barnes
Koji Ono
Annie Vee
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