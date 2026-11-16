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Photos: See Highlights from POWER LEVELS & POWER CHORDS at The Green Room 42

See photos from the 11/4 performance of the show

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Photos: See Highlights from POWER LEVELS & POWER CHORDS at The Green Room 42

Power Levels & Power Chords: An Anime Cabaret returned to The Green Room 42 on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 9:30 PM, bringing together an international ensemble of singers, theater artists, and instrumentalists for an electrifying celebration of anime music.

Set inside the stylish Green Room 42 cabaret at YOTEL New York Times Square, the production blends the energy of Japanese anime with the artistry of New York's musical theater and cabaret scene.

The show featured music inspired by beloved anime series including Attack on Titan, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more. From powerful opening themes to emotional ballads, the evening will showcase anime's memorable music through dynamic vocal performances and live instrumental accompaniment.

Read a review of a previous show here, and see photos from the November 4th performance below.

Visit the Green Room 42's website to see more upcoming shows at the venue, including future iterations of Power Levels & Power Chords.

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the Cast

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Jaylie Mae Barnes

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Michaela Moore (Producer)

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Koji Ono

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Valeriya Voronova

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Taylor Lynn

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Sammi Colina

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Koji Ono

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Julian Fadullon (Producer/MD) and Josh Karam

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Brooke Emmerich

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Kian Debenham

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Kian Debenham and Chris Mauro

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Lexi Nieto

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Jaylie Mae Barnes

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Brooke Emmerich

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Annie Vee

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Lexi Nieto

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Koji Ono, Michaela Moore (Producer), Jaylie Mae Barnes

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Julian Fadullon (Producer/MD) and Josh Karam

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Julian Fadullon (Producer/MD) and Josh Karam

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Lexi Nieto

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Taylor Lynn, Julian Fadullon (Producer/MD) and Kian Debenham and the rest of the Cast

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Brooke Emmerich

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Amin Fuson

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Amin Fuson and Julian Fadullon (Producer/MD)

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the Cast

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Julian Fadullon (Producer/MD)

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Michaela Moore (Producer) and Sammi Colina

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Amin Fuson and Julian Fadullon (Producer/MD)

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Brooke Emmerich, Annie Vee and Jaylie Mae Barnes

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the Cast

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Taylor Lynn

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Chris Mauro

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Valeriya Voronova

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Amin Fuson and Julian Fadullon (Producer/MD)

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Koji Ono, Michaela Moore (Producer), Jaylie Mae Barnes

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Michaela Moore (Producer)

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Taylor Lynn, Julian Fadullon (Producer/MD) and Kian Debenham

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Jaylie Mae Barnes

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Taylor Lynn

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Kian Debenham

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Kazue Kiyono

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Michaela Moore (Producer)

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Kian Debenham and Chris Mauro

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Kazue Kiyono and Koji Ono

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Kazue Kiyono

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Valeriya Voronova

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Taylor Lynn, Julian Fadullon (Producer/MD) and Kian Debenham

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Michaela Moore (Producer) and Jaylie Mae Barnes

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Koji Ono

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Annie Vee

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