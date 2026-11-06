Photos: See Highlights from Nicolas King: NO BAD CHORDS at 54 Below

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On November 3rd, Nicolas King returned to 54 Below with an encore performance of his new show celebrating his long-time friend and musical director, Mike Renzi. The pair met when King was 17 years old at a pizza place in Rhode Island, and the rest is history. Hundreds of concerts across the globe together, 3 albums, and 14 years of martinis and memories, the pair played regularly until Mike passed away suddenly in 2021.

Mike Renzi (7 time Emmy Award winner, 10 time Grammy nominee) served as the musical director for Mel Tormé, Lena Horne, and Peggy Lee, and is featured on dozens of their live and studio albums. He also served as accompanist and musical director over his 65 year career for the likes of Lady Gaga, Jack Jones, Frank Sinatra, Blossom Dearie, Maureen McGovern, Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett, Dixie Carter, Eartha Kitt, Michael Feinstein, Ann Hampton Callaway, Alan Bergman, and Sandy Stewart and is featured on countless recordings with the best singers in American popular music. He provided music for films as American Hustle and September, and was musical director for “Sesame Street” for 12 years. He appeared on every major stage in the world from Carnegie Hall to the Sidney Opera House, Royal Albert Hall to Lincoln Center, and the Newport Jazz Fest to the White House. Ella Fitzgerald called him “…the best accompanist in the world.”

Nicolas King has appeared on Broadway in A Thousand Clowns with Tom Selleck, Carol Burnett’s Hollywood Arms directed by Hal Prince, and was the longest-running Chip in Disney’s Beauty & The Beast. His TV credits include appearances on “The View,” “Today,” “Sally Jesse Raphael,” twice on “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Kenny The Shark,” 8 consecutive years on Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon in Las Vegas, and numerous national TV commercials. He’s the winner of the 2025 MAC Award for Best Major Male Vocalist, 2012 Bistro Award ‘Outstanding Performer of the Year,’ and 2020 BroadwayWorld Award for ‘Best Swing Act.’ His appearances include Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Ronnie Scott’s, Birdland, 54 Below, and Chicago Shakespeare Theatre. He’s performed and collaborated with artists as Neil Simon, Tony Danza, Linda Lavin, Jane Monheit, Norm Lewis, Debby Boone, Billy Paul, and Jennifer Holliday, and around the country for over 10 years as opening act for his mentor, Liza Minnelli.

King paid tribute not only to some of Renzi’s most iconic arrangements, led by the inimitable Tedd Firth, but to a wonderful 14 year friendship and magical collaboration.

Learn more about King's new album here.

Visit Nicolas King at officialnicolasking.com

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.

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